Global economic recovery remains precarious in post-COVID-19 years

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 26 (IPS) – The United Nations has warned that the devastating socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come unless smart investments in economic, societal and climate resilience ensure a robust and sustainable recovery of the global economy.

In 2020, the global economy shrank by 4.3%, more than two and a half times more than during the global financial crisis of 2009. The modest recovery of 4.7% expected in 2021 would barely compensate for the losses of 2020, according to the latest World Economic Situation and Outlook.

The report stresses that a sustainable recovery from the pandemic will depend not only on the size of the stimulus measures and the rapid deployment of vaccines, but also on the quality and effectiveness of these measures in building resilience to future shocks.

“We are facing the worst health and economic crisis in 90 years. As we mourn the growing death toll, we must remember that the choices we make now will determine our collective future, ”said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who spoke from a distance. Davos Agenda event on January 25.

“Let’s invest in an inclusive and sustainable future driven by smart policies, efficient investments and a strong and efficient multilateral system that puts people at the heart of all socio-economic endeavors.”

Developed economies, which are expected to experience 4% output growth in 2021, shrank the most in 2020, by 5.6%, due to economic shutdowns and subsequent waves of pandemics, increasing the risk of policy measures. premature austerity that would only derail recovery efforts. globally. Developing countries experienced a less severe contraction of 2.5%, with an expected rebound of 5.7% in 2021, according to estimates presented in the report.

Main areas of impact

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs says an additional 131 million people were pushed into poverty in 2020, many of them women, children and people from marginalized communities. The pandemic has affected women and girls disproportionately, putting them at increased risk of economic devastation, poverty, violence and illiteracy.

Women make up over 50% of the workforce in high risk labor and labor intensive service sectors, such as retail, hospitality and tourism – the areas hardest hit by the lockdown. Many of them have little or no access to social protection.

Massive and timely stimulus measures amounting to US $ 12.7 trillion prevented the total collapse of the world economy and averted a great depression. However, the large disparity in the size of the stimulus packages put in place by developed and developing countries will put them on different recovery paths, the report said.

Per capita stimulus spending in developed countries was almost 580 times that of least developed countries (LDCs), although the average per capita income of developed countries was only 30 times that of the PMA.

This dramatic disparity underscores the need for increased international solidarity and support, including debt relief, for the most vulnerable group of countries.

Moreover, the financing of these stimulus packages resulted in the largest borrowing in peacetime, increasing global public debt by 15%. This massive increase in debt will place undue strain on future generations unless a significant portion is channeled into productive and sustainable investments, and to stimulate growth.

According to the report, world trade shrank by around 7.6% in 2020 amid massive disruptions to global supply chains and tourist flows. Persistent trade tensions between major economies and deadlocks in multilateral trade negotiations were already limiting global trade before the pandemic.

“The current crisis reaffirms the importance of revitalizing the rules-based multilateral trading system to put the world economy on the path of a robust and resilient recovery,” said the Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of United Nations (UN DESA), Liu Zhenmin. “We need to make global trade resilient to shocks to ensure that trade remains the engine of growth for developing countries.”

The report highlights the opportunities for developing countries if they can prioritize investments that advance human development, embrace innovation and technology, and strengthen infrastructure, including by creating resilient supply chains.

Highlighting the importance of boosting investment, the report shows that while the majority of stimulus spending has gone to protecting jobs and supporting current consumption, it has also fueled asset price bubbles around the world. , stock indices hitting new highs in recent months.

“The depth and gravity of the unprecedented crisis foreshadows a slow and painful recovery,” said Elliott Harris, United Nations chief economist and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development.

“As we enter a long recovery phase with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, we need to start stimulating long-term investments that pave the way for a more resilient recovery – accompanied by fiscal policy that avoids premature austerity and a redefined framework for debt sustainability, universal social protection regimes and an accelerated transition to the green economy. “

An unprecedented crisis – which has killed more than 2 million people, uprooted many more lives, forced families into poverty, exacerbated income and wealth inequalities between communities, disrupted international trade and crippled the global economy – requires an extraordinary response.

Ultimately, the report underscores the importance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals – the model for a just, peaceful and resilient world.

“Promoting inclusive and equitable growth, reducing inequalities and strengthening environmental sustainability is the best plan we have to emerge from this crisis and protect the world from future crises. Building resilience must guide every aspect of recovery and we will find women playing critical roles as champions of resilience, ”added Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, DESA Assistant Secretary General for Policy Coordination and Business interagency.

Source: United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA)

