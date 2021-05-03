Global e-commerce climbs to $ 26.7 trillion, fueled by COVID-19

According to United Nations trade and development experts UNCTAD, the e-commerce sector has seen a “dramatic” increase in its share of all retail sales, from 16% to 19% in 2020.

The digital retail economy has grown the most in the Republic of Korea, where internet sales have grown from about one in five transactions in 2019 to more than one in four transactions last year.

“These statistics show the growing importance of online activities,” said Shamika Sirimanne, UNCTAD’s director of technology and logistics. “They also underline the need for countries, especially developing countries, to have this information when they are rebuilding their economies following the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.”

The UK also saw a spike in online transactions over the same period, from 15.8 to 23.3 percent; the same was true for China (20.7 to 24.9%), the United States (11 to 14%), Australia (6.3 to 9.4%), Singapore (5.9 at 11.7%) and Canada (3.6 to 6.2%).

Business-to-business (B2C) online sales of the world’s 13 largest companies amounted to $ 2.9 trillion in 2020, UNCTAD said on Friday.

Bumpy

UNCTAD also said that among the 13 largest e-commerce companies – most from China and the United States – those providing transport and travel services suffered.

These include vacation site Expedia, which dropped from fifth place in 2019 to 11th place in 2020, a slide reflected by travel aggregator, Booking Holdings and Airbnb.

In comparison, online businesses offering a wider range of services and goods to online consumers fared better, with the top 13 businesses seeing their sales increase by more than 20%, up from 17.9% in 2019.

Those winners include Shopify, whose earnings grew over 95% last year – and Walmart (up 72.4%).

Collection

Overall, global e-commerce sales soared to $ 26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from the previous year, UN analysts noted, citing the latest available estimates. .

In addition to consumer online shopping, this figure includes “business-to-business” (B2B) commerce, which together accounted for 30 percent of global gross domestic product two years ago.