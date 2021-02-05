World
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 104.8 million: Johns Hopkins – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 104.8 million, as deaths soared to more of 2.28 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update Friday morning, the University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the number of cases and death toll worldwide stood at 104,832,983 and 2,281,608 , respectively.
The United States is the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 26,673,780 and 455,657 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes second in terms of cases with 10,790,183. Other countries with more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus are Brazil (9,396,293), United Kingdom (3,903,706), Russia (3,874,830) , France (3,310,496), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,597,446), turkey (2,508,988), Germany (2,265,536), Colombia (2,135,412), Argentina (1,961,635), Mexico (1.886.245), Poland (1.533.511), South Africa (1.466.767), Iran (1.445.326), Ukraine (1.275.334), Peru (1.158.337), Indonesia (1.123.105), Czech Republic (1.013.352) and the Netherlands (1.007.268) , according to CSSE figures.
Brazil currently has the second highest number of Covid-19 related deaths with 228,795, followed by Mexico (161,240) in third place and India (154,703) in fourth.
Meanwhile, countries with more than 20,000 death tolls are UK (110,462), Italy (90,241), France (77,743), Russia (74,005), Spain (60,802), Germany (60.067), Iran (58256), Colombia (55131). ), Argentina (48,700), South Africa (45,605), Peru (41,538), Poland (38,344), Indonesia (31,001), Turkey (26,467), Ukraine (24,429), Belgium (21,216) and Canada (20,486).
In its latest update Friday morning, the University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the number of cases and death toll worldwide stood at 104,832,983 and 2,281,608 , respectively.
The United States is the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 26,673,780 and 455,657 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes second in terms of cases with 10,790,183. Other countries with more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus are Brazil (9,396,293), United Kingdom (3,903,706), Russia (3,874,830) , France (3,310,496), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,597,446), turkey (2,508,988), Germany (2,265,536), Colombia (2,135,412), Argentina (1,961,635), Mexico (1.886.245), Poland (1.533.511), South Africa (1.466.767), Iran (1.445.326), Ukraine (1.275.334), Peru (1.158.337), Indonesia (1.123.105), Czech Republic (1.013.352) and the Netherlands (1.007.268) , according to CSSE figures.
Brazil currently has the second highest number of Covid-19 related deaths with 228,795, followed by Mexico (161,240) in third place and India (154,703) in fourth.
Meanwhile, countries with more than 20,000 death tolls are UK (110,462), Italy (90,241), France (77,743), Russia (74,005), Spain (60,802), Germany (60.067), Iran (58256), Colombia (55131). ), Argentina (48,700), South Africa (45,605), Peru (41,538), Poland (38,344), Indonesia (31,001), Turkey (26,467), Ukraine (24,429), Belgium (21,216) and Canada (20,486).
Source link