Global Covid-19 cases in the top 100.7mn: Johns Hopkins
WASHINGTON: The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 100.7 million, while deaths have climbed to more than 2.17 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update Thursday morning, the University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global workload and death toll were 100,755,075 and 2,170,608 respectively.
The United States is the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 25,588,419 and 428,862 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second in terms of cases with 10,689,527, while the country’s death toll climbed to 153,724.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,933,356), Russia (3,733,692), the United Kingdom (3,725,637), France (3,165,449), Spain (2,670,102), Italy (2,501,147), turkey (2,449,839), Germany (2,179,679), Colombia (2,055,305), Argentina (1,896,053), Mexico (1.788.905), Poland (1.489.512), South Africa (1,430,648), Iran (1,392,314), Ukraine (1,241,863), Peru (1,107,239) and Indonesia (1,024,298), according to CSSE figures.
Brazil currently has the second highest number of deaths with 218,878 people.
Countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (152,016), United Kingdom (102,085), Italy (86,889), France (74,600), Russia (69,971), Iran (57,651) , Spain (57,291), Germany (54,498), Colombia (52,523), Argentina (47,435), South Africa (42,550), Peru (40,107), Poland (36,054), Indonesia (28 855), Turkey (25,476), Ukraine (23,307) and Belgium (20,879).
