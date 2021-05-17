Global beekeeping industry set to reach $ 11 billion by 2026

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Beekeeping market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer.

The beekeeping market is valued at US $ 8.943 billion for the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.02%, reaching a market size of US $ 11.015 billion by 2026.

Beekeeping refers to the management of bees to extract honey and beeswax from their hives by applying scientific and commercial techniques. The place where beehives are kept and managed for the production of honey, wax, propolis, etc. is called an apiary. The growing awareness of the health benefits of honey has made it popular, which is expected to drive the growth of the beekeeping market in the years to come. In addition, governments of various countries around the world are increasingly supporting and providing incentives to promote beekeeping. This, in turn, is expected to further drive the growth of the beekeeping market. Additionally, there is increased use of honey as an alternative to artificial sweeteners which is further expected to drive the growth of beekeeping market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the beekeeping market at first. As the lockdown has been implemented around the world and business has been halted, people have been barred from working from home. However, industries like beekeeping that cannot be run from home have been hit hard. Beekeeping-related programs such as the beehive distribution program in the United States have been postponed due to budgetary uncertainties caused by the pandemic. The Virginia State Beekeepers Association said their plans for beekeeping meetings and conferences had been toned down by Covid-19. But as the lockdown has been lifted and activities have almost returned to their normal level, the beekeeping market has returned to its normal pace and is expected to continue growing from 2021.

The beekeeping market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application, method, and geography. By product type, the market has been categorized into honey, beeswax, propolis, live bees, and others. Based on the application, segmentation has been done into food and beverage, medicine, cosmetics and others. By method, the market has been classified into traditional beekeeping and modern beekeeping. Geographically, the beekeeping market has been categorized as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Growing awareness of the benefits of honey.

One of the key factors that complement the growth of the beekeeping market includes a growing awareness of the benefits associated with consuming honey. Honey is high in antioxidants, according to the National Institutes of Health, and these antioxidants may help lower blood pressure in consumers, which reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular disease. Also, it states that honey can lower LDL cholesterol which is considered bad and increase HDL cholesterol which is considered good for the body, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. The recognition of these benefits associated with the consumption of honey is expected to positively impact the growth of the beekeeping market.

Various companies selling honey are marketing their honey products by declaring the health benefits of honey, which has made people more aware of the health benefits of honey which are expected to explode the beekeeping market over the years. next five years. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, honey is a quick and convenient source of energy that doesn’t require a complicated digestive process. It also states that honey helps in wound healing when applied topically and has antibacterial properties. Additionally, lemon honey water has gained huge popularity in recent years, especially in urban areas as a remedy for weight loss, clear skin, and detoxification, which has led to an increase in consumption of honey which is further expected to boost the beekeeping market during the forecast period.

Incentives and support for beekeeping.

The increased support from governments around the world is expected to be one of the major growth factors of the market in the coming years. In the United States, the government of Virginia, through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), operates a beehive distribution program that provides free beekeeping equipment to residents of Virginia. The General Assembly approved $ 125,000 for the beehive distribution program to increase the number of beehives in the region. The Farmer’s Market Promotion Program in the United States provides grants ranging from $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 to start an apiary. In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture provides a huge grant ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 500,000 for businesses with less than 50 employees and up to $ 1 million in annual sales, this which is a perfect grant for beekeeping.

The government has announced a 20 trillion rupee stimulus package for Covid-19, of which 5 billion rupees has been set aside for the promotion of beekeeping. As part of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) which is managed by the National Bee Board (NBB), free training is provided for beekeeping and the government aims to provide more financial support to beekeepers as part of achieving the government’s goal of doubling the number of farmers. revenues by 2024. The support from the governments of various countries and the incentives they provide to promote beekeeping are expected to positively impact the growth of the beekeeping market and are expected to propel the market growth over the course of the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region to hold a large share of the market.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the growing awareness of the benefits of honey in the region. This is leading to increased demand for honey in countries like China and India which is expected to propel the growth of the beekeeping market. The region also boasts of the presence of China which is the world’s largest producer of honey.

Competitive outlook

Major key players in the beekeeping market include The Best Bees Company, Mann Lake, Ltd. (Kelley Beekeeping) and Dadant & Sons, Inc., among others. Players in the beekeeping market are implementing various growth strategies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in this market. The major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions the recent transactions and investments of different market players in the past few years. The Company Profiles section details the business overview, the financial performance (public companies) of the last years, the main products and services offered, as well as the recent transactions and investments of these important players in the market. beekeeping.

