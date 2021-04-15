Global austerity alert: impending budget cuts in 2021-25 and alternatives

Map of countries with planned austerity cuts in 2021-2022, in terms of GDP, based on IMF budget projections. Credit: I. Ortiz and M. Cummins, 2021

NEW YORK and NAIROBI, April 15 (IPS) – Finance ministers virtually met last week Spring meetings the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to discuss policies to combat the pandemic and socio-economic recovery.

But one global study recently released by Columbia University’s Initiative for Policy Dialogue, international unions and civil society organizations, sounds the alarm of an emerging austerity shock: most governments are imposing budget cuts, precisely at a time when their citizens and their economies need more public support.

Analysis of IMF budget projections shows that budget cuts are expected in 154 countries this year, and up to 159 countries in 2022. This means that 6.6 billion people, or 85% of the world’s population, will live in austerity conditions by next year. trend likely to continue at least until 2025.

The high levels of spending needed to deal with the pandemic have left governments with growing budget deficits and debt. However, rather than exploring financing options to provide much-needed support for socio-economic recovery, governments – advised by the IMF, G20 and others – are opting for austerity.

The post-pandemic fiscal shock appears to be much more intense than that which followed the global financial and economic crisis ten years ago. The average spending contraction in 2021 is estimated at 3.3% of GDP, almost double the size of the previous crisis. More than 40 governments are expected to spend less than pre-pandemic (already low) levels, with budgets 12% smaller on average in 2021-22 than in 2018-19 before COVID-19, including countries with development needs raised like Ecuador. , Equatorial Guinea, Kiribati, Liberia, Libya, Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The dangers of early and overly aggressive austerity are evident in the last decade of adjustment. From 2010 to 2019, billions of people were affected by reduced pensions and social security benefits; through reduced subsidies, including for food, agricultural inputs and fuel; through wage bill cuts and caps, which have hampered the provision of public services such as education, health, social work, water and public transport; by streamlining and narrowly targeting social protection programs so that only the poorest populations receive increasingly smaller benefits, while most people are excluded; and less job security for workers, as labor regulations have been dismantled. Many governments have also introduced regressive taxes, such as consumption taxes, which have further reduced household disposable income. In many countries, public services have been reduced or privatized, including health. Austerity has turned out to be a deadly policy. Weak public health systems – overburdened, underfunded and understaffed after a decade of austerity – have exacerbated health inequalities and made populations more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Today, it is imperative to beware of austerity measures with negative social consequences. After the devastating effects of COVID-19, austerity will only cause more unnecessary suffering and hardship.

Austerity is bad policy. There are, in fact, alternatives – even in the poorest countries. Instead of cutting spending, governments can and should explore financing options increase public budgets.

First, governments can increase tax revenues on wealth, property and corporate income, including on the financial sector which generally remains untaxed. For example, Bolivia, Mongolia and Zambia finance universal pensions, family allowances and other schemes from mining and gas taxes; Brazil introduced a financial transaction tax to extend social protection coverage.

Second, over sixty governments have successfully restructured / reduced their debts in order to free up resources for development. Third, tackling illicit financial flows such as tax evasion and money laundering is a huge income generating opportunity. Fourth, governments may simply decide to re-prioritize their spending away from low social impact investment areas like bank / corporate defense and bailout; for example, Costa Rica and Thailand have reoriented military spending towards public health.

Fifth, another financing option is to use the fiscal and foreign reserves accumulated in central banks. Sixth, attract more transfers / development assistance or concessional loans. A seventh option is to adopt more accommodating macroeconomic frameworks. And eighth, governments can formalize informal economy workers with good contracts and good wages, which increases the contribution pool and widens social protection coverage.

Spending and funding decisions that affect the lives of millions of people cannot be made behind closed doors at the finance ministry. All options should be carefully considered in an inclusive national social dialogue with representatives of trade unions, employers, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders.

# EndAusterity is a global campaign to end austerity measures that have negative social impacts. Since 2020, more than 500 organizations and academics from 87 countries have called on the IMF and finance ministries to immediately end austerity and prioritize policies that advance gender justice, reduce inequalities and empower priority to people and the planet.

Isabel Ortiz is Director of the Global Social Justice Program at the Joseph Stiglitz Initiative for Policy Dialogue at Columbia University, former Director of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNICEF

Matthew cummins is a senior economist who has worked at UNDP, UNICEF and the World Bank.

