Global agricultural biotechnology market revenues increased from $ 39,565.6 million in 2020 to $ 106,870.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2021 and 2030

From 7.7 billion in 2019, the world’s population will reach 11.2 billion by 2100, according to the United Nations (UN). This is to be a key factor in the growth of global agricultural biotechnology market revenue from $ 39,565.6 million in 2020 to $ 106,870.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7% between 2021 and 2030. This will be due to the growing demand for food products, which has already exerted immense pressure on the agrarian community for centuries.

In addition, with the expansion of human settlements, the availability of agricultural land decreases, which is why farmers are under intense pressure to make the most of what they have. This is fueling the advancement of the agricultural biotechnology market by leading to the increasing adoption of improved technologies for growing crops. In addition, the increase in people’s disposable income allows them to buy genetically modified (GM) crops, which are expensive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the agricultural biotechnology market due to lockdowns and restrictions on movement around the world. Due to the decline in demand for biofuel, its prices and those of its raw materials have fallen. However, the demand for GM crops has not been significantly affected, as the food needs of the 7.7 billion people on earth have remained stable.

In the coming years, the genome editing category, within the technology segment, will continue to generate the highest revenues in the agricultural biotechnology market. With this technology, healthier crops that are unaffected by droughts and floods and resistant to insects can be produced. As a result, the genome editing technology is the subject of extensive research and is adopted by the agrarian community.

The fastest growing agricultural biotechnology market is expected to be seen in Asia Pacific (APAC) during this decade. Being the most populous region, APAC is witnessing the adoption of modern techniques for increasing agricultural yield. In addition, extensive research and development (R&D) activities have led to rapid adoption of GM crops in the region, which are increasingly receiving regulatory approvals.

The most important players in the global agricultural biotechnology market are Syngenta AG, Performance Plants Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Certis USA LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Vilmorin & Cie, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Evogene Ltd. , KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Novozymes A / S and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited.

