Glacier shards in India, leaving more than 100 missing in flooding

NEW DELHI – A Himalayan glacier shattered and caused sudden and massive flooding in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in northern India on Sunday, destroying two dam projects and forcing authorities to scramble to evacuate the villages and trying to save more than 100 lives.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said seven bodies were found and around 125 people, many of whom were workers at the two hydroelectric dam projects that had been largely swept away, had not found.

“An avalanche came and completely destroyed the Rishiganga power project, and almost all of the workers are missing there,” said Ashok Kumar, the Uttarakhand police chief. “By the time the water came downstream, we alerted people.”

The scenes recalled floods in Uttarakhand in 2013, when heavy rains over several days caused landslides that killed thousands of people and washed away entire villages.