Glacier shards in India, leaving more than 100 missing in flooding
NEW DELHI – A Himalayan glacier shattered and caused sudden and massive flooding in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in northern India on Sunday, destroying two dam projects and forcing authorities to scramble to evacuate the villages and trying to save more than 100 lives.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said seven bodies were found and around 125 people, many of whom were workers at the two hydroelectric dam projects that had been largely swept away, had not found.
“An avalanche came and completely destroyed the Rishiganga power project, and almost all of the workers are missing there,” said Ashok Kumar, the Uttarakhand police chief. “By the time the water came downstream, we alerted people.”
The scenes recalled floods in Uttarakhand in 2013, when heavy rains over several days caused landslides that killed thousands of people and washed away entire villages.
But the latest disaster also raised fears of what was to come. Scientists, who said a glacier rupture in the middle of winter appeared to be the result of climate change, warned that rising temperatures were melting Himalayan glaciers. at an alarming rate. Glaciers, which provide water to tens of millions of people, may have all but disappeared by the turn of the century, a recent study found.
The Chamoli district in Uttarakhand appears to have been hit hardest by the rise of the Dhauliganga River. Amit Shah, India’s interior minister, said teams from the country’s disaster response force were airlifted. Hundreds of soldiers and members of the Indo-Tibetan border police also descended on the scene, other officials said.
Videos on social networks media showed violent waves of water rolling down mountain gorges, washing away bridges and what looked like hydroelectric structures from one of the dams.
Officials said 35 people were working on the Rishiganga power project closer to the swept away glacier, and 176 people on a second project about three miles downstream.
Ratan Singh Rana, 55, from Raini village near the Rishiganga project, said water rushed up the mountain around 10:30 a.m.
“I was sitting on the floor of my house,” he says. “I saw a black liquid flow from the side of Nanda Devi mountain – with a lot of noise – as if a volcano had erupted.
“He was only 20-25 meters from us,” he added. “We ran a climb of about 250 meters and kept crying and shouting, ‘Bhago, bhago! Bachao, bachao! He said, using the Hindi words for “run” and “save us!” “
Mr Rana said the muddy water swept large boulders and ice downstream. Her daughter and granddaughter were trapped in the house with mud debris closing off the main entrance. They managed to save them from behind the house.
“We thought the whole world was going to drown in this,” he said. “I thought today is the end, that we would leave this world today.”
By late Sunday afternoon, it emerged that the worst of the flood damage had passed.
Mr Rawat, the chief minister, traveled to Chamoli and posted a video on Twitter indicating that the water flow had slowed. He expressed hope that some of the missing could be saved. According to local media, 16 people trapped in a tunnel had been rescued so far.
“Our particular goal is to save workers stuck in the tunnels,” he said.
The disaster has led critics to point fingers at the government for building a dam so close to glaciers at a time when the region is so vulnerable to climate change.
Uma Bharti, a former minister of water resources and river development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, said she warned against placing a hydroelectric project on the river so close to the Himalayas.
“This incident, which took place in the Himalayas in Rishiganga, is both a matter of concern and alert,” Ms. Bharti said on Twitter. She said she warned that the Himalayas were “a very sensitive area, and that is why on the Ganges and its tributaries these projects should not be built.”
Anil Joshi, an environmentalist who studies the Himalayan region, said the dam that was washed away was built a few kilometers from the Nanda Devi Glacier, on India’s second highest mountain.
“At this point, a glacier avalanche indicates climate change,” Joshi said, referring to how the episode happened during the winter cold. “The temperature variation caused the glaciers to detach, and this damaged the Rishiganga hydroelectric dam.”
Mr Joshi said he found it difficult to understand why the government had built the dam so close to the glacier. “Now this water is flowing at cyclonic speed.” he said.