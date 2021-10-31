World
Glacier in Antarctica named after Glasgow’s climate summit – Times of India
GLASGOW: a glacier in distant Antarctica has been officially named Glasgow Glacier in honor of the Scottish city that hosts the high-level UN climate summit which officially opened here on Sunday, ushering in two weeks of intense diplomatic talks on tackling global warming.
The 100 km long body of ice, which experienced rapid melting, was officially named by researchers from the Leeds University to mark the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a stark reminder of the need for such urgent action.
“By giving this glittering giant of nature the name of the city where humanity will come together to fight for the future of the planet, we have a stark reminder of what we are working to preserve,” the Prime Minister said British Boris. Johnson noted.
“Glasgow is our best chance. Just as the G-20 shares the collective responsibility to act, the solutions are in our hands. I hope countries come together next week in a spirit of responsibility and ambition so that we can keep the 1.5 degree target alive, ”Johnson said.
Besides Glasgow, the eight newly named glaciers are Geneva, Rio, Berlin, Kyoto, Bali, Stockholm, Paris and Incheon – all named after cities hosting important United Nations climate meetings.
PhD researcher Heather selley, from the Leeds School of Earth and Environment, has identified 14 glaciers in the Getz Basin of West Antarctica that thin on average by 25% between 1994 and 2018 due to climate change.
His study, published in February 2021, found that 315 gigatons of ice had been lost in the region over the past 25 years.
In essence, this equates to 126 million Olympic-size water pools.
Selley and Dr Anna Hogg had requested that the nine anonymous glaciers in the study be named after the locations of major climate treatises, reports and conferences, the most recent being the one named after the Glasgow summit.
His proposal was submitted by the British government and supported by the British Antarctic Place Names Committee.
The names will now be added to the International Composite Gazetteer for Antarctica, for use on maps, maps and future publications.
“Naming glaciers after the locations of major climate treaties, conferences and reports is a great way to celebrate international collaboration on climate change science and policy over the past 42 years,” Selly explained.
“We wanted to permanently mark the exceptional efforts that the scientific community has made to measure the current impact of climate change and its expected future course,” she said.
Dramatic changes in the ice cover and images of Antarctica have become synonymous with climate change.
Over the past 40 years, satellites have observed massive iceberg calving, changes in glacier flow, and rapid ice thinning demonstrating the devastating impact of global warming.
Dr Hogg, associate professor at the Leeds School of Land and Environment, said: ‘The climate crisis is affecting us all, whether it is through the flooding of our homes, the increasing frequency of storms, reduced harvests or loss of habitat and biodiversity in the natural environment, some communities being much more affected than others.
“As these new glacier names celebrate the knowledge gained through scientific collaboration and actions taken through policy, it is now clear that much more needs to be done,” she added.
Downing Street said the UK’s message at the G-20 summit in Rome on Sunday will be to highlight how 50 years ago the UK got around 80% of its electricity from burning coal, and it Nine years ago, that number had almost dropped to 40 percent. percent and today it is less than 2 percent.
The UK plans to completely phase out the use of coal in power generation by 2024.
Johnson calls on the world’s richest economies to do all they can to achieve nationwide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while helping developing countries switch to clean energy by stopping, reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030
