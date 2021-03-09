Giving priority to aid in the event of a pandemic, to recovery: no time for debt redemptions

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 09 (IPS) – Governments of developing countries are mistakenly advised to use their modest budgetary resources to repay accumulated debt instead of bolstering pandemic relief and recovery. Thus, debt phobia risks deepening and spreading COVID-19 recessions by prioritizing buyouts.

Anis Chowdhury Rising Pandemic Debt Almost half (44%) of low-income countries were already over-indebted or at high risk even before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020. Limited fiscal space limited relief and recovery measures in developing countries, which makes them much more modest than those of developed countries.

Nonetheless, their public debt ratios increased faster in 2020. Many developing countries took on more debt, usually on non-concessional terms, with private and non-Paris Club lenders. The public debt of emerging markets has thus reached levels not seen for over half a century.

In January-October 2020, the average the debt burden of developing countries increased by 26% while tax revenues have fallen sharply. IMF projects their average debt ratio will increase from 7 to 10% of GDP in 2021, with some calling this “debt pandemic“.

The debt burden limits the fiscal resources and political space needed to better cope with the health pandemic and economic crises in developing countries. Debt is particularly debilitating in the least developed countries, where health services were modest even before the pandemic.

Last October, the The United Nations warned Senior G20 officials spoke of “prolonged fiscal paralysis” and the “worst global crisis since World War II” if developing countries did not get significant debt relief. For the President of the World Bank, the “disappointingThe G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) only “postpones debt payments” as interest increases, without reducing debt.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram Redeeming Debt? Obviously to avoid the “imminent debt crisis”, some are calling for debt buybacks while private creditors refuse to offer debt relief. They claim that “bond buybacks are a very attractive solution, offering substantial debt relief at relatively low cost.”

Therefore, they urge to use the International Monetary Fund (IMF) New borrowing terms plus funds from donors and multilateral institutions to buy debt at a discount. These calls grew with the prospect of new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of at least $ 500 billion, as the Biden administration abandoned the American opposition.

Supporters do not explain why debt buybacks should now take precedence over the urgent deployment of fiscal resources for relief and recovery. As more countries compete for funds, driving up interest rates, the buybacks should make the credit market easier for others.

Successful debt buyouts?

Proponents of the takeover wrongly imply that the Brady Bond Plan 1989 and the 2012 Greek bond buybacks were both “successful”. The plan canceled some of the sovereign debt owed to the commercial banks of several primarily Latin American countries, following the spike in US interest rates in the early 1980s.

American debt buyout initiative was started by George HW Bush’s Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady and backed by US Treasuries after his predecessor failed to resolve the debt crises of several heavily indebted US allies.

In return for IMF support, these countries were subject to the conditions of the IMF-World Bank program. These policies supposed to “promote growth” have in fact resulted in manylost years»Of stagnation.

Advantages for most debtors were unclear because the buybacks failed to improve market confidence in debtor countries or their development performance. The Brady program has been described as “voluntary,” although in fact, “Officials used various techniques to pressure banks in the Brady deals“.

Even with fewer over-indebted countries and more similar creditors then, “national negotiations with bank creditors often dragged on for months“, Even a year. In fact, only the banks profited from the Brady deals, which allowed them to close the chapter with minimal losses and move on.

The 2012 Greek debt buyback program would be a “success” in “the feeling of being tidy, reasonably quick“. However, it only affected private debt because governments and central banks held more than two-thirds of Greece’s sovereign debt.

While dealing with “recalcitrant creditors” generously, the program did not restore Greek debt sustainability. Unsurprisingly, the “the biggest winners were hedge funds, which pocketed higher profits than many expected ”.

Questionable emulation models

Advocates of debt buyback seem unaware of how debtor-creditor relationships have changed since the 1980s. There are now many more types of private creditors, debtors, and credit or loan agreements compared to the 1980s. , when the public debt of the American and British commercial banks was much higher.

The US government then had much more influence over US commercial banks, as it was seen as trying to avoid bank failures and ensure the stability of the financial sector. With powerful lobbyists, such as the Institute of International Finance (IIF), private financing now has much greater bargaining power.

Today, no governmental or multilateral institution has a considerable influence on the much more varied private creditors. These lenders have already rejected the G20’s DSSI and ignored IMF and World Bank calls for debt relief. Meanwhile, the rating agencies threaten to downgrade the credit ratings of countries considering participation.

Many other countries are facing debt problems, each with its own history and its own mix of debt contracts. Therefore, a ‘single redemption program just won’t work. Each country program will require lengthy negotiations, with no guarantee of reaching a settlement.

Who really benefits?According to to the Chief Economist of the World Bank, Carmen Reinhart and her co-authors, in in most cases, debt redemptions have benefited the recalcitrant private creditors without giving much relief to debtors “willing to swap higher future debt for lower payments now”.

“Private creditors are increasingly demanding disproportionate repayment shares in debt restructurings, even when the official sector is senior creditor to the private sector… Official creditors can be left behind most of the losses, even when they start with little debt, as in Greece ”.

Therefore, they warn: “Make sure that the new financing ends up benefiting the citizens of the debtor countries affected by the pandemic rather than lining the pockets of the creditors … such aid ends up paying off the debt to the creditors. uncompromising – the better ”.

Set the right priorities

With “ collective action ” complications affecting negotiationsand the greatest number and variety of countries and heavily indebted creditors, equitable debt buybacks are impossible to negotiate. Worse yet, prioritizing buyouts means rejecting the current pragmatic advice of former debt hawk Reinhart to “Start by fighting the war, then find out how to pay for it“.

The urgent priority is to have fiscal resources to strengthen relief, recovery and reform measures. Prioritizing debt buybacks, instead of urgently increasing budgetary resources, may therefore contribute to anotherlost decade” or worse.

