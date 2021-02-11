Give us access to Tigray to locate missing refugees – NRC advocacy

The rugged landscape of Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost region, stretches north and into Eritrea. The Tigray region has been rocked by conflict since November 2020, when forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front clashed with federal soldiers over the region’s autonomy and the composition of the federal government. (File photo) Credit: James Jeffrey / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Feb.11 (IPS) – The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has called for unhindered access to all parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, to locate around 20,000 missing refugees and assess the damage to its camp of Hitsaats which was looted and set on fire in early January.

“3,000 of the refugees have been resettled or have been able to move to camps in southern Tigray, but that leaves maybe up to 20,000 people completely missing and that’s the real problem. We don’t know where these people are, ”Jeremy Taylor, NRC’s advocacy, media and communications manager for East Africa and the Yemen region, told IPS. He added that according to satellite images, the NRC believes the camps were empty at the time of the looting and fires.

The NRC’s Shimelba and Hitsaats camps provided shelter and food to around 25,000 Eritrean refugees and asylum seekers. The Tigray region has been rocked by conflict since November 2020, when forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front clashed with federal soldiers over the region’s autonomy and the composition of the federal government. Recent satellite images received by the NRC show the camp among buildings looted and set on fire between January 5 and 8. A school and a dispensary were also damaged.

Operations in the NRC camps ended in November, at the start of the conflict. The camps are home to educational facilities, including eight classrooms, child-friendly spaces and a youth education center that provides literacy and life skills classes for children separated from their parents. The disruption of services to internally displaced people coincided with a power failure in the Tigray region. Telecommunications services have been cut and roads blocked.

The NRC condemned the destruction of its buildings, saying that “the rampage of fires and looting by armed men is exacerbating an already serious crisis for millions of people”. He called on the government and donor countries to investigate the destruction and hold the perpetrators to account.

Taylor said NRC workers fled to their villages and some later traveled to urban areas to publicize the dire situation in Tigray.

“For three months, this region was completely blocked off from the world. Reports that have spread speak of widespread violence, widespread conflict and a huge impact on civilians, ”he said.

The NRC says that three months after the start of the conflict, fighting and difficult bureaucratic challenges threaten humanitarian access to Tigray and make it impossible to independently verify the plight of refugees and settlements.

The The World Food Program (WFP) said on February 6 that he had entered into an access agreement with the government of Abiy Ahmed that would strengthen transport capacity and ensure a strengthened partnership with the authorities to provide humanitarian aid in Tigray.

“WFP has also agreed to provide emergency food assistance to up to 1 million people in Tigray and launch a general complementary feeding intervention to help up to 875,000 nutritionally and vulnerable children. pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, ”the statement added.

Recognizing that the food and nutrition security situation is “particularly difficult”, WFP called for “a strong partnership between the government and the entire humanitarian community” to rapidly scale up the response to humanitarian needs. A good start, according to the NRC, would be unhindered access to the area for humanitarian agencies.

“Help has arrived, but it’s a trickle. It is a patchwork and it has only reached certain parts of the region – mainly the main towns and the main roads controlled by the government. He’s not supported, ”Taylor said.

The NRC welcomed the WFP statement, but says that while it indicates progress, some major challenges remain.

“Until we are able to access all parts of Tigray, until we are able to access the areas where the camps were located, we just won’t be able to know what has happened to them and we will not know the extent of the damage to our facilities. because satellite imagery can only show so much, ”Taylor said.

The NRC says that for Tigray, a response that matches the scale and scale of the crisis has not started. Taylor says humanitarian relief work would require an assessment of people’s locations and their needs. At this time, the NRC is not in a position to do this.

“What is needed is full access to all parts of the region to bring in supplies and people. The real problem here is what happened to people and that is our main concern.