Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump says.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal and campaign lawyer, tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday.
“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in New York history, and who has worked tirelessly to denounce the most corrupt (by far!) election in U.S. history, has tested positive for the Chinese virus . Heal Rudy soon, we will continue !!! “Mr. Trump wrote.
Mr Giuliani was at Georgetown University Medical Center, according to a person who was aware of his condition but was not authorized to speak publicly.
Mr Giuliani has been exposed to the virus on several occasions through contact with infected people, including during Mr Trump’s preparation for his first debate against President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. in September, just before the president tested positive, as well as when he appeared with his son, Andrew, at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters about two weeks ago. Andrew Giuliani, who works as an assistant in the White House, said on November 20, that he had tested positive, a few days after Donald Trump Jr.
It was not clear why it was Mr. Trump who announced it. It was also unclear whether Mr Giuliani, 76, was symptomatic. But at his age, he is in the high risk category for the virus.
Mr. Giuliani acted as lead counsel for Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results. He has repeatedly claimed that he has evidence of widespread fraud, but has refused to submit such evidence in the court cases he filed.
His infection is the latest in a epidemic chain among those in the orbit of the president.
Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, and at least eight other people in the White House and in Mr. Trump’s circle, tested positive the days before and after polling day.
Mr. Trump was hospitalized on October 2 after contracting the coronavirus. Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s press secretary, Corey Lewandowski, a campaign adviser, and Ben Carson, the housing secretary, are among members of the president’s circle who tested positive this fall.
Mr. Giuliani appeared on Fox News earlier Sunday. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo via satelliteMr. Giuliani repeated baseless allegations of fraud in Georgia and Wisconsin on “Sunday Morning Futures.” When asked if he thought Mr. Trump still had a way to victory, he replied, “We are doing it.”