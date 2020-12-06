Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump says.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal and campaign lawyer, tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in New York history, and who has worked tirelessly to denounce the most corrupt (by far!) election in U.S. history, has tested positive for the Chinese virus . Heal Rudy soon, we will continue !!! “Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr Giuliani was at Georgetown University Medical Center, according to a person who was aware of his condition but was not authorized to speak publicly.

Mr Giuliani has been exposed to the virus on several occasions through contact with infected people, including during Mr Trump’s preparation for his first debate against President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. in September, just before the president tested positive, as well as when he appeared with his son, Andrew, at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters about two weeks ago. Andrew Giuliani, who works as an assistant in the White House, said on November 20, that he had tested positive, a few days after Donald Trump Jr.