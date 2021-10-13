World
Girls, teachers urge Taliban to reopen schools – Times of India
KABUL: Girls and teachers urged the Taliban reopen schools for girls and young women.
Girls’ schools were closed for about two months after the Taliban took power. Only three provinces of Afghanistan, Balkh, Kunduz and Sar-i-Pul, have reopened girls’ schools.
Madina, a grade 12 student at a school in Acceptance called for the reopening of schools in the capital and in other provinces as well.
“I am optimistic about the reopening of schools in some provinces. We want schools to be open in Kabul and other provinces. As winter arrives and the weather becomes cold and facilities are very limited in the public schools, so we can’t study, ”she said.
Ashoqullah, who is a schoolteacher, said girls have the right to education and schools must reopen immediately.
“Girls also have the right to education and schools must be opened immediately. A large part of society, which are women, should not be affected ”, Ashoqullah noted.
Earlier Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Taliban had broken all promises made to Afghan women and girls.
“I am alarmed to see the promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban to be broken,” Guterres said.
He further called on the Taliban to keep their promises under international human rights law.
“I urge the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and their obligations under international human rights law.
