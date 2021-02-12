Girls’ radio show in Tanzania yields unexpected results

Courtesy: AfricAid / GLAMI

DENVER, Colorado, Feb. 12 (IPS) – The United Nations will mark World Radio Day on Feb. 13 Jessica Love is the executive director of AfricaAid, which supports strong, local mentoring initiatives that cultivate trust, improve results education and health, and promote socially responsible leadership skills. Learn more at AfricAid.org. Last fall, Moses, 45, a father of four, turned on the radio at his home in Arusha, Tanzania. In search of his favorite station, he heard the introduction of a show about girls which he would later describe as “catchy.” He wanted to know what was to come next.

He had come across “Safari ya Binti” (A Girl’s Journey), a pilot radio program created by GLAMI (Girls Livelihood and Mentorship Initiative), a Tanzanian NGO that runs after-school mentoring programs for high school girls.

In a culture that too often reinforces the narrative that girls are weak, less important than boys, and that being confident and determined is rude, GLAMI strives to reverse that narrative. By pairing girls with Tanzanian college mentors, GLAMI shows their academics that they have the power to shape their own futures – and then they teach the skills to make it happen.

As a result, girls enrolled in these mentoring programs are more likely to graduate from high school, attend university, and create positive change in their communities. Safari ya Binti allowed mentors and academics to connect when in-person sessions had been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadcast weekly on Saturdays for four months, GLAMI mentors presented lessons aligned with themes from their core curriculum, such as personal leadership, resilience, study skills and community leadership. Father of a son and three daughters, radio programming was of great interest to Moïse. “The fact that a lot of girls drop out of school because of their pregnancy, which disappoints us as parents, made me think that girls are weak and dependent, and that there is nothing better they can do than to take care of a family. “While listening to Safari ya Binti, Moses heard inspiring female presenters and he heard girls asking smart questions. It was a program his whole family should hear,” he decided, and so they all started to get together. every week to listen together. Courtesy: AfricAid / GLAMI

“I realized that girls are able to do what boys can do, there is no limit to what they can do. I noticed this while listening to the girl’s testimonials about the sessions, ”he said. He was not the only one to experience this change in attitude. GLAMI found that a number of other focus group respondents also experienced significant changes in the way they saw their daughters and the way daughters saw themselves. “I had doubts that women can be leaders, but right now I’m starting to believe that girls are born leaders. I’m even starting to see that my wife is capable of making huge decisions for the well-being of the family, ”said Balongo, the father of a GLAMI academic, who listened to the radio show. Nengarivo, who is enrolled in GLAMI’s mentoring program, said: “There were times after the school opened where I thought the world was coming to an end. The coronavirus was a threat, and I had a lot of dreams that I wanted to fulfill, but a Corona outbreak caused me to lose a lot of hope as mentors only visited us twice a month, contrary to the schedule. usual.

But when Safari ya Binti arrived, I was really motivated to start over and have my hopes up again. … I see myself as an agent of change and I believe that I am a leader, I am not afraid to take action to save my community. This year, United Nations World Radio Day celebrates evolution, innovation and connection at a time when radio presented perhaps one of the most important lifelines in recent memory. But for so many organizations, radio presented an opportunity.

Creative approaches inspired by radio like Safari ya Binti. Radio has enabled organizations to stay connected to the communities they serve from a safe distance. And radio has reached a wider audience with messages that have inspired, informed and changed attitudes. The only downside to radio? Lillian, the mother of a GLAMI-registered daughter, put it better: “I just wish everything that was discussed could be rehearsed so that new listeners could learn everything.

