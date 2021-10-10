Girlpower from Tajikistan to Costa Rica, helping to close the gender gap online

The gender gap for online users widened from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019, and in the world’s least developed countries it has reached 43%.

This year, to mark International Day of the Girl, which takes place on Monday, the UN shows how the pandemic has accelerated the use of digital platforms, but also highlights the different realities of girls when it comes to connecting.

Below you can read stories from across the United Nations, showing how five girls from five different countries are using technology to build a better future.

‘Our responsibility’

In his message of the day, the UN Secretary General noted that these girls and all others “are part of a digital generation”.

“It is our responsibility to join them in all their diversity, to amplify their power and their solutions as actors of digital change and to overcome the obstacles they face in the digital space”, a- he declared.

The road to digital equality for girls is steep. In more than two-thirds of countries, girls make up just 15% of graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known by the acronym STEM.

In middle- and high-income countries, only 14% of top-performing girls in science or math expected to work in science and engineering, compared to 26% of top-performing boys.

“Girls have equal abilities and immense potential in these areas, and when we empower them, everyone benefits,” Guterres said.

He remembers seeing this long before he began his political career, as a teacher in Lisbon, Portugal, and “witnessed the power of education to uplift individuals and communities.”

“This experience has guided my vision for gender equality in education since then,” he explained. “Investments to bridge the digital gender divide pay huge dividends for everyone. ”

Linked to this, the UN has a new platform, called Generation Equality Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation, where governments, civil society, the private sector and young leaders come together to support girls’ digital access, skills and creativity.

“The United Nations is committed to working with girls so that this generation, whatever they are and whatever their circumstances, can realize their potential,” said Guterres.

Snapshots from around the world

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, the UN honors girls who use their digital technology skills as a key to opening new doors. Here are some of their stories:

Empowering young Syrians for better jobs