Giant ship blocking Suez Canal could take ‘days, even weeks’ to free itself

CAIRO – As tugs battled the mammoth’s weight and dredgers worked to clean up the sand and mud, a rescue company working on the operation warned Thursday that the release the container ship blocking traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt could take days or even weeks.

Dozens of ships laden with oil and cargo destined for ports around the world are stranded in the canal, and with each passing hour, the economic cost of the disruption increases more and more.

The stranded vessel, the Ever Given, has been stranded in the canal since running aground amid high winds from a sandstorm on Tuesday. Its bow is housed on the east bank of the canal and its stern on the west bank.

Eight large tugs were attempting to push and pull the vessel from its involuntary berth, the Suez Canal Authority said in A declaration Thursday, but at about 1,300 feet long – roughly the equivalent of the height of the Empire State Building – and weighing about 200,000 metric tons, dislodging Ever Given is proving difficult.