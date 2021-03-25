Giant ship blocking Suez Canal could take ‘days, even weeks’ to free itself
CAIRO – As tugs battled the mammoth’s weight and dredgers worked to clean up the sand and mud, a rescue company working on the operation warned Thursday that the release the container ship blocking traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt could take days or even weeks.
Dozens of ships laden with oil and cargo destined for ports around the world are stranded in the canal, and with each passing hour, the economic cost of the disruption increases more and more.
The stranded vessel, the Ever Given, has been stranded in the canal since running aground amid high winds from a sandstorm on Tuesday. Its bow is housed on the east bank of the canal and its stern on the west bank.
Eight large tugs were attempting to push and pull the vessel from its involuntary berth, the Suez Canal Authority said in A declaration Thursday, but at about 1,300 feet long – roughly the equivalent of the height of the Empire State Building – and weighing about 200,000 metric tons, dislodging Ever Given is proving difficult.
An attempt to extract the ship around 8 a.m. Thursday was unsuccessful, forcing rescuers to try again later in the day, the ship’s technical director Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said in a statement Thursday. The company said a specialized suction hopper dredger had arrived to help dig up the vessel.
The Japanese company that owns the ship, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, admitted in a statement Thursday that the situation was “extremely difficult” and apologized for the disruption caused by the episode. “We will continue to do our best” to move the ship, he said.
Peter Berdowski, Managing Director of Royal Boskalis Westminster, who was appointed by the owner of Ever Given to help move the ship, told the Dutch news program Nieuwsuur Wednesday that the operation to free the ship could take “days, even weeks.”
Mr. Berdowski, whose company was involved in the extension of the Suez Canal, said Ever Given was stuck on both shallow sides of the V-shaped waterway. Full of 20,000 containers, the ship “is a very heavy stranded whale,” he said.
Authorities first attempted to float the ship using tugs, a model that freed the CSCL Indian Ocean, a container ship of similar size that had become stuck in the Elbe in 2016, near the port of Hamburg, Germany. The recovery of this vessel required 12 tugs and three attempts, and part of the sandbank where the vessel ran aground had to be dredged.
Mr Berdowski said the Ever Given, operated by a company called Evergreen, was too heavy for tugs alone, adding that scavengers might need to extract fuel, pump water from ballast tanks and d ” remove some of the containers to lighten the ship. and therefore easier to move. And dredging may require additional equipment, he said.
It all depends on how deep the gigantic container ship is stuck. “The more stuck the ship, the harder it is to lose weight, the longer it will take to release it,” Berdowski said.
The ship’s manager said in a statement that a preliminary investigation revealed that the ship had run aground due to high winds, and not due to mechanical or engine failure. The company said the 25 crew, who the shipowner said were all Indian citizens, were safe and there were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the cargo. .
The global shipping and supply industry – already hit by the surge in orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic and recent disruptions at factories in Japan and Texas – waited to see if the bottling disruption would be a minor inconvenience for a few days, or something worse.
The canal, from which Egypt derives much of its revenue and geopolitical importance, handles around 10% of all world trade. By connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, the canal offers a shortcut lasting approximately 10 days of navigation to ships carrying oil and cargo from Asia to Europe and beyond. More than 50 ships cross it on average per day.
Egypt opened a new path in a section of the canal in 2015, an $ 8 billion expansion that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, announced as a historic national achievement. But Ever Given sits diagonally on another section of the canal, which has only one lane.
The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Oussama Rabie, said in a statement Thursday that the day before, 13 ships were to be able to cross the canal after the Ever Given was pulled out of the way. But the rescue operation was taking longer than expected, forcing ships to drop anchor in a holding area, the authority noted in the statement.
Nada Rashwan contributed reporting from Cairo and Thomas Erdbrink from Amsterdam.
