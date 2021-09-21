World
Giant forest in Sequoia National Park unscathed from wildfire – Times of India
THREE RIVERS: The ancient massive trees of the famous Sequoia National Park Giant forest were unharmed on Tuesday even though a forest fire has been burning near them in the western part of the Sierra Nevada in California for nearly two weeks.
“At the moment none of our trees have been damaged,” said Mark Garrett, Fire Information Officer.
Two lightning-triggered fires that merged spread over 39 square miles (101 sq km), feeding on other types of trees that also live on the high elevation slopes of the mountain range.
The giant forest is home to around 2,000 sequoias, including the general Sherman tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.
The blaze recently entered the perimeter of the giant forest near a cluster of huge trees called the four guards, but their bases had been wrapped in fire-resistant material and crews raked and cleared away vegetation that could help spread the blaze, Garrett said.
Fire crews monitored the passage of what was described as a “low intensity fire” and made sure it did not affect the redwoods, he said.
For decades, the Giant Forest has been subjected to prescribed fires that are carefully tuned and controlled to burn off vegetation that might otherwise become the fuel for a fire like the PNK complex and allow it to take hold.
The closest redwood grove is Redwood Canyon, but it’s at least 6 miles away and fire would have to travel across the land to get there, Garrett said.
“But like Giant Forest, this one has also seen prescribed burn treatments for several decades since the late 1960s, so the grove is also well equipped to turn a high intensity fire into a low intensity fire,” did he declare.
To the south, another wildfire in redwood country showed minimal movement.
The Wind fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of the Sequoia National Forest and in the Tule River Indian Reservation covered over 42 square miles (108 square kilometers) and were 5% contained.
“The behavior of the fire is not as extreme as it was a few days ago,” said Thanh Nguyen, a fire information official.
On the 100 Giants Trail, it was confirmed that a tree known as the “natural bench” redwood due to the shape of its base had suffered burns.
Several redwood groves have been affected by the Windy Fire, but it is not clear if other redwoods have been burnt.
Nguyen said the fire can move through a grove by burning other types of trees and vegetation rather than redwoods and that assessments will come later.
The tallest trees on the Giant 100 Trail average 67 meters high, 6.1 meters in diameter and are 1,500 years old, Nguyen said.
“These trees are beloved,” he said.
Firefighters hand-dug control lines and sprayed water to protect trees and worked to protect several evacuated communities. The only structure lost so far was the Mule Peak Fire Watch Structure, which burned down at the start of the fire even though it was wrapped in fire-resistant material.
More than 7,500 wildfires have burned approximately 3,600 square miles (9,324 square kilometers) in California so far this year.
Almost half of that land – 1,505 square miles (3,898 square kilometers) – was burned by the Dixie Fire in five counties in the northern Sierra and southern Cascade region. It is the second largest fire on record in California and has been 90% contained after destroying 1,329 homes, businesses and other structures since July 13.
South of Lake Tahoe, the 342 square miles (886 square kilometers) Caldor’s fire is three-quarters contained after destroying 800 homes and commercial properties. Highway 50, the main route between the San Francisco Bay Area and the southern end of Alpine Resort Lake, reopened to the public on Tuesday for the first time in weeks.
The historic drought linked to climate change makes forest fires more difficult to fight. He killed millions of trees in California alone. Scientists say climate change has made the West much hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather conditions more extreme and forest fires more frequent and destructive.
