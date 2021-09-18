Giant ecological works of art set to inspire world leaders at United Nations General Assembly

“Current World II is perfectly suited to our time and place. First, it is, in every way, a big picture. Both its execution and its subject are monumental and ambitious. You have to take a few steps back, just to see it in its entirety. We understand then that he shows two children, designing their ideal world together, “said the UN Secretary General on Saturday during the unveiling ceremony.

Antonio Guterres explained that just like the work of art, the mission of the United Nations extends far beyond what we can see around us. “Most things are out of sight. Our work is multilateral and multigenerational. And each of us plays an essential role in the creation of the whole, ”he added.

Earth-friendly art

Guillaume Legros, or “Saype”, an artist’s name inspired by the contraction of the words “say” and “peace”, is famous for his invention of an environmentally friendly painting process. His particular technique allows him to create immense frescoes directly on the grass.

“In two weeks, there will be nothing left because of the regrowth of the grass. It makes the work disappear even more than the rain, ”he told UN News, adding that he spent more than a year finding the right pigments for his ephemeral art.

Saype had already shared one of his creations on the UN premises before. Last year, Current World I was unveiled during the commemoration of the UN’s 75th anniversary in Geneva, Switzerland.

“In the center, there is a dove which symbolizes peace. The basic idea is that on the one hand, when we talk about children, we wonder what responsibility we have towards them. But, on the other hand, they are the ones who will have the world of tomorrow in their hands. This means that we really have to learn to live together in an equally hyper-connected world, ”he said.

A call to world leaders

For the UN chief, the children represented in Current World II design our common future.

“This year’s general debate will address this theme, by focusing on the world we are building together. My recent report on Our Common Agenda recommends new ways for today’s decision-makers to better serve both young people and future generations ”.

Mr Guterres said he hoped world leaders would take inspiration from Saype’s art to examine how “we can look beyond our immediate surroundings, while respecting nature and our planet.”