Ghana’s role in honoring an American civil rights hero

In our series of letters from African journalists, Elizabeth Ohene examines plans to build a state-of-the-art complex in Ghana to honor black American civil rights pioneer William Edward Burghardt Du Bois.

A group of radical African-American intellectuals and artists settled in Ghana after its independence in 1957 and contributed to the invigorating atmosphere of that time.

WEB Du Bois – the famous African-American scholar and black activist – was probably the most prominent figure among the African diaspora coterie who came to live here.

The first African-American to earn a doctorate from Harvard University in 1895, he fought prejudice and racism in the United States, denouncing lynching and calling for equality for all citizens.

He was one of the founders at the turn of the 20th century of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

And he was widely regarded by many Africans as the father of modern Pan-Africanism.

His role in establishing Pan-African Congresses in the early 1900s and his agitation for an end to colonialism made him an inspiration to many African leaders.

By the time Du Bois came to live in Ghana in 1961 at the invitation of then-President Kwame Nkrumah, he was frail, ill and 93 years old.

Officially, he came to launch the great Encyclopaedia Africana project, but it was obvious that time was not on his side.

However, he found the peace and respect that America had denied him all his life.

He and his wife, Shirley Graham Du Bois, were given a comfortable seven-room government hotel in the capital, Accra, on an acre of land – No 21 First Circular Road, Cantoments – and they had a staff of four: a flight attendant , a cook, a night porter and a driver who was responsible for the two cars that had been given to them.

WEB Du Bois, seen here with his wife Shirley, shortly before they left the US for Ghana

To set the tone for conversation in the bustling house, the Du Bois decorated it with busts of Karl Marx, Lenin and Chairman Mao.

The intellectuals of the diaspora were known as “Afros” by the locals, who kept well aloof from their sometimes furious internal ideological bickering.

Some of those names still ring a bell: Maya Angelou, George Padmore (there’s a library named after her here in Accra), Marcus Garvey, Bill Sutherland, Julian Mayfield, and dentists Robert and Sara Lee.

Shoot for American tourists

There will certainly be a beautiful symmetry in history when No 21 First Circular Road, the current Du Bois Memorial Center in Accra where the couple are buried, becomes a world-class destination for academics and heritage tourists.

"I came back to have my remains mixed with the dust of the ancestors"

The government of Ghana and the Du Bois Foundation recently signed an agreement in New York to transform it into “a vibrant, cultural and research center”.

It is already the hub of African diaspora activity, hosting the annual Emancipation Day wreath laying, the Nkrumah-Du Bois-Padmore Memorial annual lecture series and serving as offices for the Afro-Association. of Ghana and the African Diaspora Forum.

It attracts heritage tourists who come to pay their respects and is also a popular weekend market for artifacts and fashion items for Ghana’s growing African diaspora community.

The proposed multi-million dollar complex will be designed by, who else: Sir David Adjaye, the famous Ghanaian-British architect.

He is the designer of the Ghana National Cathedral, which is currently under construction, and for the purposes of the Du Bois-American connection – the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, which opened in 2016.

The complex will highlight the fact that Ghana has always sought to attract the African diaspora.

The historic 2019 “Year of Return” and “Beyond Return” campaigns that encourage the return to the continent, and to Ghana in particular, of the African diaspora from around the world are not new to us.

Tourists visit Cape Coast Castle from where many slaves were transported

It is a movement that has continued since independence.

Over half a century later, Stevie Wonder and other black Americans continue the tradition by making the decision to come and live in Ghana.

In the Year of Return in particular, many prominent black visitors have traveled to Ghana, including Idris Elba, Boris Kodjoe, Steve Harvey, Cardi B and Naomi Campbell, taking a well-known path.

Obtaining Ghanaian nationality

Du Bois died in his Cantoments house on August 27, 1963, the day before the famous March on Washington, during which American civil rights leader Martin Luther King gave his “I have a dream” speech.

According to our traditional beliefs, the rain meant that Du Bois had been welcomed among the gods of the earth.

As it is well known, nobody does a funeral like the Ghanaians and he received a large-scale state funeral.

During the ceremony, reports indicate that there was a brief, powerful rain that stopped as suddenly as it started.

According to our traditional beliefs, the rain meant that Du Bois had been welcomed among the gods of the earth.

Five months before his death, he obtained Ghanaian citizenship – after the US government refused to renew his passport.

He said becoming a citizen of Africa’s first independent country south of the Sahara was the happy ending of a journey started by his great-grandfather who had been robbed from the continent into slavery.

“I have come back so that my remains mingle with the dust of the ancestors,” he said.

“Now my life will flow in the vigorous young stream of Ghanaian life which lifts African personality to its rightful place among men. And I will not have lived and worked in vain.”

The hope here is that the new Du Bois museum complex will attract more returnees.

The goal is to create a living museum that rekindles the transformative spirit and Du Bois’s vision for a unified ancestral home for Africans in the Diaspora.

The complex will serve as a historic memorial site where visitors can honor its life and heritage, connect with their cultural and ancestral roots, and serve as a thrust to inspire solidarity among people of African descent.

Ghana hopes that having been the main gateway through which most slaves were transported during the transatlantic slave trade, the country will be the main source for Africans in the diaspora to reconnect to the continent.

