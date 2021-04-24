Ghana welcomes surprise choice of Twitter as Africa headquarters

A woman in Ghana using a phone with the Twitter logo in the background

Twitter surprised Africa by saying it was establishing a regional headquarters in the West African nation of Ghana, sparking a heated debate over the business environment for tech start-ups across the continent.

For the social media giant, its decision was based on shared values ​​- Ghana supports “free speech, online freedom and the open internet”.

The fact that it also serves as the HQ for the African Continental Free Trade Area – created to accelerate intra-African trade and freedom of movement – appears to have heightened Ghana’s appeal as a gateway to the region.

Ghana was a way to become “more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that animate the conversations that take place every day across the African continent”, Twitter said.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo was quick to retweet the news, saying it was the start of a “beautiful partnership” and essential for the development of Ghana’s tech hub.

“These are an exciting times to be and to do business in Ghana.”

Yet many industry leaders were initially stunned.

“In Africa, what has generally been considered the continent’s tech hubs have traditionally been Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya,” says Kenya-based Kagure Wamunyu, who is leading the expansion of Kobo 360, a digital transportation start-up that connects freight owners with truck drivers.

Kenya in particular, she says, has succeeded in nurturing an enabling environment for the tech ecosystem and is leading the pack when it comes to high levels of internet penetration.

“So it was an interesting choice, but the move to Ghana is always a victory for the continent.”

‘Quality of leadership’

On reflection, Nigerian tech pioneer Femi Longe agrees that Ghana was an obvious choice.

“Nigeria is a big, attractive market, but if we’re honest it’s a very difficult place to do business. Ghana has invested heavily in recent years in creating an attractive environment for people coming from outside.

The story continues

Ghana’s technical expertise is not only concentrated in the capital, but in cities across the country

He worked in two of the continent’s most dynamic tech hubs, in Lagos, Nigeria’s main city, he co-founded the Co-Creation Hub which then acquired iHub in Kenya – another leading innovation center.

He believes the proactivity of the Ghanaian president clearly played a central role in Twitter’s decision.

“If you look at Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria in terms of political stability and quality of leadership, there is only one country that stands out.

“If a company is thinking about the potential impact of government policy, I would go with Ghana. Ghana is a gateway to Nigeria, so you get all the benefits of Nigerian market access without any of the dysfunctions. that come with being there. “

Nigeria ‘stifles entrepreneurship’

And Nigeria’s “dysfunction” became a topic of discussion after the announcement, with start-up founders sharing their experiences.

Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed blamed negative media coverage in Nigeria for the Twitter snub, saying: “This is what you get when you de-market your own country.”

“Regulators need to think about the big picture and the long-term impact of these regulations and policies,” ”Source: Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Description of Source: CEO of FutureSoft, Image: Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho

However, some, like Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho – the CEO of Lagos-based digital marketing firm FutureSoft – say the issues go much deeper into Nigeria, where policies tend to be reactive, not allowing, failing to consult. those who work in what is a thriving tech industry.

“Across all industries, we’ve seen regulators come in to regulate after tech companies disrupted the market,” she says.

“While regulation is good, sometimes that means you are creating barriers to entry by creating high license fees, for example. Regulators need to think about the big picture and the long-term impact of these regulations and policies. “

A recent example of regulation stifling entrepreneurship has been the 2020 ban on commercial motorcycle taxis from commercial and residential areas of Lagos – introduced as a number of internationally funded tele-assistance platforms including Gokada, ORide and Max.ng, launched to serve the immense demand.

You might also be interested in:

Ghanaians, meanwhile, are hoping their economy will rebound on the Twitter trampoline – but also want to see locals hired.

“It would be good to see if they introduce a quota, what maybe the government forces them to get them to recruit a certain percentage of Ghanaians,” says Regina Honu, who runs Soronko Academy, a training center. development of digital skills in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Regina Honu hopes local talent will be hired by tech companies, not just foreigners

“With the arrival of other organizations, you see a lot of diaspora returns and many more Africans will be looking to come and work in Ghana. I hope they will come and engage with talent development.”

His organization is one of a number of successful companies within Ghana’s increasingly dynamic tech scene.

When George Appiah, executive director of the Ghana Tech Lab, which helps develop innovation and entrepreneurial skills, started almost ten years ago, there were only three tech hubs in Accra.

George Appiah of Ghana Tech Lab says tech industry has exploded in the past decade

Today there are around 50 across the country, including the company he founded, Kumasi Hive.

“Compared to other countries where you might find the technology space thriving in a single city like Nairobi or Lagos, Ghana, we have the ecosystem that is growing such that you have a lot of start-ups in Kumasi. , in Takoradi, in Tamale and then Accra. It’s very decentralized and it shows the depth of the ecosystem. “

In 2012, the government paid very little attention to the sector, he says.

“We now have a government that values ​​the digital space and the role of tech start-ups.

“Efforts have been made gradually to come up with policies to support start-ups. Local investments increase over time.”

“ Innovation incubator ”

While commendable, Ghanaian entrepreneur Herman Chinery-Hesse says domestic tech companies are often undervalued while international ones are placed on a pedestal.

“Where are the Ghanaian Twitters?” Are local businesses getting the support they need to become ‘Twitters’ as well? ”Source: Herman Chinery-Hesse, Source Description: The SOFTtribe, Image: Herman Chinery-Hesse

He founded one of West Africa’s leading software development companies, SOFTtribe, over 25 years ago and says he would have expected to see more local businesses or media platforms. influential African social groups.

“Where are the Ghanaian Twitters?” Are local businesses getting the support they need to become “Twitters” as well? ”

Despite these feelings, Mr. Chinery-Hesse believes that there will be an “overflow” in terms of jobs and a potential influx of foreign multinationals influenced by the presence of Twitter.

All of this indicates that Ghana has become the “hotbed of innovation,” as former Twitter chief Bruce Daisley puts it.

“I think it’s a real endorsement from Africa,” he said of the decision made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in Ghana.

“Jack was truly inspired by the spirit of invention and the spirit of entrepreneurial creativity. I think this baby step is a reflection of that.”