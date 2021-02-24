Ghana receives first doses of COVID vaccine under COVAX program

At least 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine are arriving in Ghana’s capital as part of efforts for equitable global access to COVID injections.

Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines under the UN-backed COVAX program, which aims to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people, in a global effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic .

A flight carrying 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital, Accra, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF ), said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The delivery comes nearly a year after the WHO first described the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic and eight months after the launch of the COVAX initiative, aimed at pooling funds from richer countries and non-profit organizations to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it fairly around the world.

“This is a momentous occasion, as the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana is essential to end the pandemic,” said Anne-Claire Dufay of UNICEF Ghana and the WHO country representative. , Francis Kasolo, in the press release.

“These 600,000 COVAX vaccines are part of a first tranche of deliveries… which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines to several low and middle income countries.”

The shots will be used to launch a vaccination campaign that will prioritize frontline health workers and other high-risk people, according to a plan presented by Ghanaian health officials on Friday.

“The shipments … represent the start of what is expected to be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history,” the statement added.

The COVAX facility plans to deliver nearly 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to ensure that all citizens have access to vaccines. pic.twitter.com/ItvX8nEkPN – UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 24, 2021

The deployment in Ghana is a milestone for the initiative that attempts to narrow a politically sensitive gap between the millions of people vaccinated in wealthier countries and the relatively small number of people who have received vaccines in less developed regions of the world .

It aims to deliver a total of 2.3 billion doses by the end of the year, including 1.8 billion to the poorest countries at no cost to their governments, and to cover up to 20 percent of the population of countries. But it will not be enough for countries to achieve collective immunity and effectively contain the spread of the virus.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe … Multilateral collaboration is the best way to beat this pandemic,” a spokesperson for the GAVI vaccine alliance told Al Jazeera at the start. of the month.

“Global equitable access to a vaccine, especially protecting healthcare workers and those most at risk… is the only way to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on public health and the economy on individuals, communities and nations. ”

The African Union (AU) has tried to help its 55 member states buy more doses with the aim of immunizing 60 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people over three years. Last week, its vaccination team said 270 million doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines secured for delivery this year had been taken.

China has donated small batches of its Sinopharm vaccine to countries such as Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea. And Russia has offered to provide 300 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to the African Union program with a financing plan.

But many countries are heavily dependent on COVAX.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday urged rich countries to share vaccine doses with COVAX, saying the goal of equitable distribution was “in jeopardy”.

“So far 210 million doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide, but half of them are only in two countries,” Tedros said in Geneva.

COVAX is co-led by WHO, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF.