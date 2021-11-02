Getting water, a daily battle in Argentina’s El Impenetrable region

Francisco Montes shows the cement reservoir where he collects rainwater in El Impénétrable. The scarcity of rainfall over the past two years has created serious problems for the inhabitants of this four million hectare ecoregion, scattered throughout the Chaco region in northern Argentina. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

GENERAL GÃœEMES, Argentina, November 02 (IPS) – Next to the brick or adobe houses of El Impénétrable, a wild area of ​​forests and grasslands in northern Argentina, stand huge plastic barrels where rainwater collected from the corrugated iron roofs of houses is stored. However, the barrels are empty, because it has hardly rained for two years, complain residents.

“Things have been very bad lately. It has rained one day in September, but very little,” said Francisco Montes, who has lived for 35 years in a house in a large open lot amidst a monotonous landscape. trees and bushes, several kilometers from its nearest neighbors.

On the dirt road leading to his house, it is rare to come across a person or vehicle, but it is easy to come across cows, goats, horses and even pigs, since domestic animals are raised free in this area. zone, to roam freely in their arduous quest for green pastures.

Located in the Argentine part of the Chaco – the great sparsely forested plain covering over a million square kilometers, shared with Paraguay and Bolivia – El Impenetrable was not named so because of the thick undergrowth and the scarcity of roads.

The ecosystem covering some four million hectares also owes its name precisely to the lack of water, which gives most vegetation a yellowish tinge and is made more dramatic by the combination with temperatures which can be suffocating.

From droughts to floods

Precipitation in the region typically occurs in just three months, during the southern hemisphere summer. And rains have been scarce for as long as we can remember in this part of the Chaco.

But for two years now, the situation has been worse than usual, as the drought was particularly severe, after severe flooding in 2018 and 2019 that wreaked havoc on local residents and their livestock, when it rained three times. times the historical average.

In the absence of running water, Montes, who lives on his isolated property with his wife, is one of the best equipped in the region to face the complex scenario, because in his estate he not only has a large cement tank with a capacity to store thousands of liters of rainwater, which has been of little use lately. It also has an 11-meter-deep well that allows them to extract groundwater.

But that is not enough either. “The water is very brackish. You would have to go down at least 20 meters to get good water,” he told IPS.

Montes, however, at the age of 73, has the resignation of someone who has lived all his life knowing that water is a scarce commodity. “At the time, we used to draw water directly from the river or from a well, when it was available,” he recalls.

He was referring to one of the arms of the Bermejo, one of the largest rivers in the La Plata basin, which originates in Bolivia and passes about 500 meters from its field. The Bermejito – or “little Bermejo”, as the branch is known locally – is one of the few rivers in El Impenetrable, and the vegetation on its banks is a deep green that is not usual in this region. .

Goats cross a dirt road in El Impénétrable, an ecosystem spanning four million hectares, where cattle are raised in the wild, to roam the region in search of pasture. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

A few kilometers from Montes’ house, near the entrance to El Impénétrable National Park – a 128,000 hectare protected area created in 2014 – there is a 160 meter rainwater collector tin roof installation squares with two tanks that can store up to 40,000 liters.

It was built in 2019 to supply local residents, as part of the “Indigenous forests and community” program.

This program from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development was supported by a loan of $ 58.7 million from the World Bank and $ 2.5 million from the national government and aims to generate community roots in areas where there are no sources of employment.

Native Forests and Community benefits vulnerable rural communities, both indigenous and non-indigenous, through infrastructure works and training for the sustainable management of natural resources.

One of the program’s priorities is to promote the use of renewable energy, and it has installed solar panels for power generation and solar stoves in areas where the most commonly used fuel is firewood.

According to official figures, the initiative has so far benefited 1,200 families from 60 communities in different provinces of the country, most of them in El Chaco and the rest of northern Argentina.

A community solar panel and roof rainwater harvesting facility near El Impénétrable National Park in northern Argentina were built in 2019 by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, with support from the World Bank. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

Esteban Argañaraz lives just 100 meters from the rainwater collector. Sometimes he goes to fetch water from community reservoirs, even if he doesn’t have enough either, so he resorts to purchasing drinking water in the nearest town, Miraflores, which is found 60 kilometers from home on a dusty dirt road.

“This year I brought an 8,000-liter water tank. It cost 700 pesos (about seven dollars), but the complicated part was transporting it, which cost 4000 pesos (40 dollars),” Argañaraz explained to IPS, while showing the well that has been dug in front of his house to accumulate water for the animals and irrigation, which is completely dry.

Argañaraz, 60, and his wife have a garden at home to grow vegetables and fruits. But they have practically had to abandon it since 2020, for lack of water. Lean cows and goats are another reflection of the severe drought.

The people of El Impenetrable rarely manage to sell animals, and almost everyone survives on welfare. This ecosystem – ecologically degraded by the extractive economy – is part of the northeastern region of Argentina, which has the highest poverty rates in the country, with 45.4 percent of the population living in poverty. .

But the situation is also complicated in urban areas. In fact, the provincial capital Resistencia, with a population of 300,000, has the highest poverty rate in Argentina, at 51.9%.

Unpredictability is the rule

“The main characteristic of precipitation in (the province of Chaco in Argentina) is its great variability: there are cycles of dry, normal and wet years. The other important aspect is that most are concentrated over part of the year: in the case of El Impénétrable, the rainy season lasts only three months “, said Hugo Rohrmann, water resources engineer, former president of the Chaco Provincial Water Administration, told IPS.

Jorge Luna, a family farmer who raises cows, goats and pigs in El Impénétrable in northern Argentina, stands next to plastic barrels where he collects rainwater and a solar panel that provides electricity. Rainwater harvesting is a very limited solution for families in the El Impénétrable ecoregion due to the lack of rain. CREDIT: Daniel Gutman / IPS

The expert pointed out another important fact: rainfall in El Impénétrable is usually between 600 and 800 millimeters per year, but evaporation, due to the heat which can reach 50 degrees C in summer, is much higher – up to ‘to 1,100 millimeters.

“This is why neither wetlands nor aquifers capable of supplying a population are formed and there is no other choice but to collect rainwater, which is also scarce. The lack of water is more and more evident and makes life more and more difficult. for the local population, ”added Rohrmann de Resistencia.

Constanza Mozzoni, a biologist from Buenos Aires who has lived in El Impénétrable for two years in social work, has a categorical response when asked what life looks like for the local population, indigenous and non-indigenous: “It all revolves around the way to get water, ”she told IPS.

Mozzoni works for the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, an environmental conservation organization that works in and around El Impenetrable National Park, and lives in a prefabricated house that also has a rainwater roof.

The foundation, however, provides all its staff with bottled water which is brought in from the town of Miraflores, along the only safe road to El Impenetrable.