Getting the vaccine with a silver lining

One morning this week, as I was driving 90 minutes on a freeway, past frost-covered fields and crisp white church spiers, I finally cried. I was about to get the vaccine, and after almost a year of emotions, they suddenly poured out.

I qualified for the vaccine in Missouri Phase 1B-Level 2 because I have Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the intestinal tract, as well as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis – conditions managed by a rigid medication schedule that suppresses the immune system, leaving people like me particularly vulnerable to serious illnesses from the coronavirus.

The virus felt inevitable, as it has for so many people. At work, as a writer for the New York Times, I read story after story about the loss of human life and try to find words to help readers understand and deal with the toll of the pandemic. At home, the virus exposed my own health problems. I moved to Kansas City, Mo., from New York in June, after 100 days alone in my apartment, to be closer to my family in case I got infected.

Every step outside of my apartment felt like a calculated risk.

Driving east on I-50 to the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, I felt all the emotions of the year flare up. Could this be what hope looks like?