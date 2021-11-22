World
‘Get vaccinated or get Covid’: health minister tells Germans – Times of India
BERLIN: Most Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid-19 in a few months, says Health Minister Jens Spahn warned Monday as he urged more citizens to get bitten.
“Probably by the end of this winter, as it is sometimes cynically said, just about everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” Spahn said, blaming “the highly contagious Delta variant”.
“That is why we urgently recommend vaccination,” he added.
The stern warning comes as Germany works to contain a record rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, as hospitals sound the alarm over overflowing intensive care units.
Despite widespread access to free coronavirus vaccines, only 68% of the German population is fully vaccinated, a level experts say too low to keep the pandemic under control.
Germany, the most populous country in the EU, added an additional 30,643 cases on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health agency, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to just over 5.3 million.
Almost 100,000 people have died to date, including 62 in the past 24 hours.
“We have a very, very difficult situation in a lot of hospitals,” Spahn said.
Germany last week announced tighter coronavirus restrictions to contain the fierce fourth wave of Covid.
In areas with high hospitalization rates, unvaccinated people will be barred from public spaces such as cinemas, gymnasiums and indoor restaurants.
Employees are urged to return to work from home whenever possible, while anyone going to the workplace must prove they are vaccinated, recovered, or recently tested negative – a system known as “3G”.
The same rule applies to public transport in these areas.
Several of the hardest-hit regions in Germany, including Bavaria and Saxony, have gone even further by canceling major events such as Christmas markets and effectively banning the unvaccinated from non-essential public life.
All vaccinated adults were also advised to be given a booster to combat the decrease in vaccine effectiveness after six months.
“Probably by the end of this winter, as it is sometimes cynically said, just about everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” Spahn said, blaming “the highly contagious Delta variant”.
“That is why we urgently recommend vaccination,” he added.
The stern warning comes as Germany works to contain a record rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, as hospitals sound the alarm over overflowing intensive care units.
Despite widespread access to free coronavirus vaccines, only 68% of the German population is fully vaccinated, a level experts say too low to keep the pandemic under control.
Germany, the most populous country in the EU, added an additional 30,643 cases on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health agency, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to just over 5.3 million.
Almost 100,000 people have died to date, including 62 in the past 24 hours.
“We have a very, very difficult situation in a lot of hospitals,” Spahn said.
Germany last week announced tighter coronavirus restrictions to contain the fierce fourth wave of Covid.
In areas with high hospitalization rates, unvaccinated people will be barred from public spaces such as cinemas, gymnasiums and indoor restaurants.
Employees are urged to return to work from home whenever possible, while anyone going to the workplace must prove they are vaccinated, recovered, or recently tested negative – a system known as “3G”.
The same rule applies to public transport in these areas.
Several of the hardest-hit regions in Germany, including Bavaria and Saxony, have gone even further by canceling major events such as Christmas markets and effectively banning the unvaccinated from non-essential public life.
All vaccinated adults were also advised to be given a booster to combat the decrease in vaccine effectiveness after six months.