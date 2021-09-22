“Get a grip”: British Prime Minister urges France to leave AUKUS line

Boris Johnson tells Paris to “give me a break” amid French fury over the new security pact between the UK, US and Australia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged France to ‘take back control’ after Paris spent days reacting furiously to be sidelined by a new security pact negotiated between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

Johnson on Wednesday hailed the trio’s deal, which led Australia to forgo a multibillion-dollar deal with France to build conventional submarines, as “a big step forward for global security.”

Instead, Australia will acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with American and British technology as part of the new trilateral security agreement for the Indo-Pacific region, dubbed AUKUS.

“These are three like-minded allies standing side by side to create a new partnership for sharing technology,” Johnson told reporters in Washington, DC.

“I just think it’s time for some of our dearest friends around the world to take ownership of it and give me a break,” he added, using the French phrase for “to take in. main “and a mixture of French and English to mean” leave me alone “.

Johnson said the pact was “not exclusive” and dismissed suggestions that it was an attempt to counter China’s growing influence.

“I find it really hard to see anything in this deal not to like,” he said.

Macron-Biden interviews

Johnson’s remarks came after France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia last week, saying it was blinded by Canberra’s decision to develop submarines with the United States and the United Kingdom rather than sticking to its 2016 contract for French diesel vessels.

No such measure has been followed for London, French Minister for Europe Clément Beaune suggesting it was because the UK was a “junior partner” in the deal and subordinate to Washington on post-Brexit foreign policy issues.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly has, however, extract scheduled talks with his British counterpart, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, which were to take place in London this week.

American, British and Australian officials have tried to appease France’s anger by reassuring Paris that it remains a vital ally.

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were due to speak by phone on Wednesday for the first time since the quarrel began. Biden and Johnson spoke at the White House on Tuesday.

Macron will expect “concrete steps” from Washington to restore lost confidence, his office said.

The French president wants Biden to recognize that consultations with the allies should have taken place before the decision was made. Macron also hopes the United States recognizes the need for European sovereignty.

On Tuesday, Germany joined France in berating the United States for negotiating the trilateral security pact in secret, while the senior European Union official said such behavior was unacceptable.