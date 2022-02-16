World

Germany’s Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden call Ukraine situation ‘extremely serious’ – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 days ago
0 17 1 minute read

BERLIN: German chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agree the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as “extremely serious” as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
“Maximum vigilance” is needed as there has been no significant withdrawal of Russian troops so far, Hebestreit said in a statement after Scholz’s phone call with Biden following the German chancellor’s trips to Kyiv and Moscow.
At the same time, both leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that diplomatic efforts should continue, the spokesperson said.
Scholz and Biden agreed it was important to move towards the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements negotiated by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in 2015 and to make progress in the Normandy format – a grouping of envoys from those countries that has met periodically since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea – with the support of Germany and France, Hebestreit said.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 days ago
0 17 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Tunisia’s talks with the IMF: What’s at stake?

2 hours ago

Video: Japan Eases Coronavirus Entry Restrictions, Stays Closed to Tourists

3 hours ago

Tensions rise amid clashes on Ukraine border and Russia’s ‘nuclear drills’ as US insists invasion is imminent – Times of India

4 hours ago

Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button