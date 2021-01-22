Germany’s Covid-19 death toll exceeds 50,000 – Times of India

World

Germany's Covid-19 death toll exceeds 50,000

BERLIN: The number of people, who died from the coronavirus in Germany, increased from 859 to 50,642 in the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.
During the same period, the number of confirmed cases in Germany increased from 17,862 to 2,106,262.
More than 1.7 million people have recovered since the start of the epidemic.
The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 epidemic a pandemic on March 11.
To date, more than 97.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 2.08 million dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.

