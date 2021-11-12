Germany will again offer free Covid tests to all adults.
Germany will once again offer free Covid tests to all adults in the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, a measure intended to help detect infections earlier as the number of cases continues to reach record highs. records.
The country had spent billions of dollars to offer at least one free antigen test per capita every week since March, but then ended the policy last month in the hope that charging for the tests would lead them to get the vaccine.
Now German leaders are scrambling to act as the number of cases skyrockets. On Thursday – after a week in which the number of new cases had set four records – health officials recorded 48,640 new infections, a slight drop from Wednesday’s number.
The health minister’s hour-long press conference appeared to be an attempt to show national leadership in what is increasingly seen as a nationwide crisis. Mr Spahn even suggested that Covid testing may ultimately be required, even for those vaccinated, for entry into certain places and events.
But not everyone seems concerned about the surging numbers.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of revelers gathered in Cologne for the start of the carnival season. Although designated party venues were limited to participants who could prove they had been vaccinated or recovered from Covid, controls were lax and impromptu parties sprang up outside these areas.
A musician playing at the festivities warned revelers not to kiss strangers this year, a reference to a custom of carnival celebrations.
“Maybe this year just kiss your partner! Otherwise we won’t get through the season, ”musician Peter Brings said. “And next year we can all kiss again.”
On Friday morning, the Robert Koch Institute, the German authority monitoring the pandemic, released a new set of guidelines suggesting, among other things, that large gatherings be canceled.
