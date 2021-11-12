Germany will again offer free Covid tests to all adults.

Germany will once again offer free Covid tests to all adults in the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, a measure intended to help detect infections earlier as the number of cases continues to reach record highs. records.

The country had spent billions of dollars to offer at least one free antigen test per capita every week since March, but then ended the policy last month in the hope that charging for the tests would lead them to get the vaccine.

Now German leaders are scrambling to act as the number of cases skyrockets. On Thursday – after a week in which the number of new cases had set four records – health officials recorded 48,640 new infections, a slight drop from Wednesday’s number.

The health minister’s hour-long press conference appeared to be an attempt to show national leadership in what is increasingly seen as a nationwide crisis. Mr Spahn even suggested that Covid testing may ultimately be required, even for those vaccinated, for entry into certain places and events.