Germany warns unvaccinated could face restrictions – Times of India
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela MerkelThe chief of staff said restrictions for unvaccinated people may be needed if the number of cases reaches new highs in the coming months.
But Helge braun said in a newspaper interview photo on sunday that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.
Braun said unvaccinated people could be barred from entering places such as restaurants, cinemas and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.”
Braun said getting the vaccine is important for protecting against serious illness and because “vaccinated people will certainly have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”
Braun said such policies would be legal because “the state has a responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”
Germany’s vaccination efforts have slowed in recent weeks and this has led to discussions on how to encourage those who have not yet received a vaccine to do so. Over 60 percent of the German population has received at least one dose while over 49 percent are fully vaccinated.
