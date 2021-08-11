Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan “for now”

BERLIN (AP) – Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make massive gains in the Middle Eastern country.

Home Secretary Horst Seehofer has ordered the suspension “for the time being,” spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday.

Alter said earlier Wednesday that nearly 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country.

The ministry “continues to believe that there are people in Germany who should leave the country as soon as possible,” Alter told reporters.

Six Afghan citizens were due to be deported last week, but the process has been postponed, German news agency dpa reported.

The German Foreign Ministry is updating its new asylum assessment report, which usually provides some of the main criteria for deciding whether failed asylum seekers can be deported. Since 2016, more than 1,000 Afghan migrants who unsuccessfully sought asylum in Germany have been returned to their countries of origin, according to dpa.

Last week, six other European Union member countries argued that the forced deportation of migrants to Afghanistan must continue despite the suspension of such “involuntary returns” by the government in Kabul for three months.

In a letter dated August 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU executive to “step up discussions” with the Afghan government to ensure the continuation of the deportations of refugees.

“Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their homes for the EU,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission.

The commission confirmed on Tuesday that it had received the letter and would respond to it when it was ready. When asked if Afghanistan was a safe place to forcibly send people, spokesperson Adalbert Jahnz said: “It is up to each (EU) member state to individually assess whether a return is possible.

Emboldened by the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and end the NATO training mission in Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents have captured five of the country’s 34 provincial capitals. of a week.

Afghan security forces, which have been supported, trained and funded by billions of dollars during a 20-year Western military effort involving many EU countries, appear unable to cope with the offensive .

More than a million migrants arrived in Germany in 2015 seeking asylum, most of them from countries ravaged by civil wars like Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.