Germany reports record Covid-19 deaths, concerns over growth of new variant – Times of India
BERLIN: Germany reported a record 1,188 daily Covid-19 deaths on Friday, just days after a further tightening of a nationwide lockdown amid fears that a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus could put additional pressure on struggling hospitals.
The biggest and the most populous economy hopes to be able to limit the spread of the virus until enough of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity.
Tuesday, the chancellor Angela Merkel and state prime ministers agreed to restrict non-essential travel for the first time to residents of hard-hit regions across Germany, after a lockdown in December failed to significantly reduce the number of infections.
The death toll reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases on Friday surpassed the previous record of 1,129 on December 30, bringing the pandemic-related total to 38,795.
RKI also confirmed 31,849 new infections, one of the highest daily totals to date.
“Every two minutes someone dies from the coronavirus in Germany,” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder told the regional parliament, urging critics to take the threat seriously.
The Prime Minister of the state of Thuringia, one of the hardest hit regions in Germany, called on the Berlin government to extend the shutdown to the entire economy, as in the first wave of the pandemic, to curb the outbreak of infections.
“I see no other option,” Bodo Ramelow told broadcaster MDR, shortly after neighboring Saxony reported the first discovery of the most transmissible variant of the virus in a traveler returning from Britain.
In Berlin, one of the worst-affected German states, authorities have postponed the reopening of schools after the Christmas holidays until January 25. They were to restart on Monday.
Germany is also considering suspending flights from other countries, including Ireland, due to concerns about the new variant of the virus, broadcaster n-tv reported, citing government sources.
