Germany recognizes colonial-era massacres in Namibia as genocide

Germany will also ask forgiveness from Namibia for the “immense suffering” caused during the massacres of 1904-1908.

Germany first admitted committing genocide in Namibia during colonial rule over a century ago and pledged financial support worth over € 1 billion (1,2 billion dollars) to finance infrastructure projects in this African country.

German settlers killed thousands of Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against Berlin’s rule in the colony, then called German South West Africa.

The survivors were taken to the desert, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slaves and many died of cold, malnutrition and exhaustion.

“We will now officially designate these events as what they are from today’s perspective: genocide,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday.

“In light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will apologize to Namibia and the descendants of the victims for the atrocities committed,” he said.

As a gesture “to recognize the immense suffering inflicted on the victims”, Germany will also support the “reconstruction and development” of Namibia through a financial program of 1.1 billion euros (1.34 billion dollars) , he added.

The sum will be paid over 30 years, according to sources close to the negotiations and must above all benefit the descendants of the Herero and the Nama.

Maas said the agreed payment, which came after more than five years of negotiations, did not pave the way for any “legal claims for compensation.”

Rebellion, retaliation

Germany ruled Namibia from 1884 until it lost the colony in World War I.

In 1904, tensions exploded when the Herero – deprived of their cattle and their land – rose up, followed shortly after by the Nama.

The German general Lothar von Trotha, sent to put down the rebellion, ordered the extermination of the peoples.

At least 60,000 Hereros and around 10,000 Namas were killed between 1904 and 1908.

Colonial soldiers carried out mass executions; men, women and children exiled in the desert where thousands of people died of thirst; and established infamous concentration camps, like the one on Shark Island.

Atrocities plagued relations between Berlin and Windhoek for years.

The German government has previously recognized “moral responsibility” for the murders, but Berlin has avoided making a formal apology to avoid compensation claims.

In 2015 he began formal negotiations with Namibia on the issue and in 2018 he returned skulls and other slaughtered tribal remains that were used in colonial-era experiments to assert claims of the European racial superiority.

Namibian presidential spokesman Alfredo Hengari told Reuters news agency on Thursday that a joint statement outlining the deal was made by the two countries’ special envoys on May 15, at the end of the ninth round of negotiations. On the question.

Hengari also said that a formal apology from Germany was expected, adding that “the modalities of implementation can only begin after the president has spoken to the affected communities”.

Supreme Herero chief Vekuii Rukoro told Reuters the announced settlement was a “sold out”.

The leader, who unsuccessfully sued Germany for redress from the United States, said the deal was not enough for the two communities, which had suffered “irreversible damage” at the hands of German colonial forces.

“We have a problem with this kind of deal, which we believe is a total betrayal on the part of the Namibian government,” Rukoro said.