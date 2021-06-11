Germany ready to make efforts to extend gas transit through Ukraine beyond 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Germany is ready to make efforts with the European Union to extend a treaty on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024, according to Jens Ploetner, political director at the German foreign ministry.

“The key for the federal government was and remains that even after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, the transit of gas through the territory of Ukraine continues and that Ukraine’s energy security is ensured. We are ready with the EU to make efforts to extend the gas transit agreement for the period after 2024, ”Ploetner said.

At the same time, the official pointed out that Washington’s decision to relax its sanctions policy on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was important, but now further steps are needed to allay project concerns.

“In our opinion, Nord Stream 2 remains a viable project from an energy policy point of view. Many European companies are involved in its implementation, and it complies with current EU legal standards. The US administration’s decision to suspend some of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions. We now have the opportunity, in partnership with all the players in the project, to start looking for solutions that would allay the concerns associated with them. Gas transit through Ukrainian territory is one of those problems, ”he added.

Ukraine’s pipeline for Russian gas could soon become obsolete due to the imminent completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will transport up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Currently, the project is nearing its final phase, with more than 95% of it already completed.

President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month that the first of The two parallel Nord Stream 2 pipelines were completed, and said Russia is ready to negotiate new energy projects with other European countries.

The United States opposed the pipeline from the start, calling it a danger to European security and imposing sanctions on ships and companies involved in the project. Last month, the Biden administration rolled back Trump-era sanctions against Swiss company Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2, but at the same time announced restrictions against Russian companies and ships involved in construction of the pipeline.