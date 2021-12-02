Germany places restrictions on unvaccinated, considering jab mandate

With unvaccinated people to be excluded from much of public life, Germany could make jabs mandatory amid a wave of COVID.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that unvaccinated people will be excluded from non-essential shops and cultural and recreational venues in Germany, and parliament will consider imposing a general vaccination mandate.

Speaking on Thursday after a meeting with federal and state leaders, Merkel said the measures were necessary amid fears that German hospitals could be overloaded amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who have not been vaccinated.

“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measures “an act of national solidarity”.

She said authorities had agreed to require masks in schools, place new limits on private meetings and target 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year.

The plans include a blanket ban from entering premises, including bars, restaurants and cinemas for anyone who has not been vaccinated or recovered from COVID, according to a document signed by officials.

Unvaccinated people will also be banned from Christmas markets.

The deal also includes new restrictions on large gatherings, which would affect events such as Bundesliga football matches, and the closure of nightclubs in areas with a weekly incidence rate of over 350 infections per 100,000. people.

Merkel also said Parliament would debate the possibility of imposing a general mandate on vaccines that would take effect as early as February.

About 68.7% of the German population is fully vaccinated, well below the minimum of 75% target by the government.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who should be chancellor elect by a center-left coalition next week, said on Tuesday he supported a general mandate on vaccines, but would rather let lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the issue.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the arrival of new Omicron variant have urged scientists and doctors to warn that the country’s medical services could become overloaded in the coming weeks unless drastic measures are taken.

Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany due to a shortage of intensive care beds.

Agreeing on what to do has been complicated by Germany’s political structure – with the 16 states responsible for most regulations – and the ongoing transition to the federal level.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 73,209 new confirmed cases on Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute has also reported 388 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.