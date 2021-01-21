Germany Merkel backs Russian pipeline that the US opposes

BERLIN (AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she was not abandoning a German-Russian gas pipeline project that faces US sanctions, although this is likely an irritant in improving relations with the new administration.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would carry Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, faces bipartisan opposition in the United States.

Washington said the project would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas and undermine European energy security. The Kremlin responded by accusing the US government of trying to promote sales of its own liquefied natural gas.

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, with investments from several European companies. Construction of the pipeline was suspended in December 2019 when a Swiss company pulled its ships from the project amid threats of US sanctions, forcing Gazprom to try to supplement it with its own resources.

Earlier this week, before President Joe Biden took office, Germany’s Economy Ministry said it had been briefed on U.S. sanctions against Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna and its owner.

Merkel has always supported the project. She admitted Thursday that she said last summer that the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Germany after being exposed to a nerve agent, “may play a role”. Navalny was arrested on Sunday after returning to Russia.

But “I say today that … my basic attitude has not yet changed in such a way that I would say the project should not take place,” Merkel added.

“We will of course speak with the new US administration,” she said. “But we also have to talk about what economic relations with Russia in the gas sector are acceptable and what is not. And it’s not as if there is absolutely no commercial relationship between the United States of America and Russia in the oil sector, for example.

She reiterated Germany’s objections to “extraterritorial sanctions”.

In general, Merkel has said that “there is simply a much wider political overlap with President Biden” than with his predecessor Donald Trump. But she said there would still be differences.

Gazprom said 6% of the pipeline, or about 150 kilometers (93 miles), remains to be completed and insisted it intended to complete the project soon – although it acknowledged that there had a risk that the project would be suspended or canceled.