Germany limits public gatherings to unvaccinated people

Germany to tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals fill with COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why is this important: The decision to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world impose COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid the increase in new cases.

The big picture: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the decision to apply COVID restrictions was necessary to deal with a “very worrying” fourth wave of the pandemic, according to Reuters.

Access to public, cultural, sporting events and restaurants will be restricted to people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered in places where hospitalization rates exceed a certain threshold.

The German government will also consider a request from regional governments for legislation requiring the vaccination of healthcare and hospital workers, Merkel said.

“Many of the measures that are needed now would not have been necessary if more people had been vaccinated. And it is not too late to get vaccinated now,” Merkel said.

Munich Christkindlmarkt, one of Germany’s oldest and largest Christmas markets, was canceled on Wednesday for a second year due to increased cases in the country, by the New York Times.

To note : The Austrian government said on Thursday that a full lockdown may be needed as its COVID infections increase despite the current containment for unvaccinated, Reuters reports.

