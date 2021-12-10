Germany joins the list of countries making the vaccination of health workers compulsory.

Germany joins a number of European countries in making vaccination of healthcare workers mandatory, including France and Italy, who were among the first.

In November, the British government announced that all frontline health workers in England must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the spring to keep their jobs.

The Biden administration has issued three warrants in September – one for federal contractors, another for health workers and a third for companies with more than 100 employees. But the broad immunization mandates affecting the private sector have been delayed by the courts.

Austria has come the furthest of all western democracies, require vaccination against Covid for all adults.

More than 69% of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated, but the rate of daily vaccinations has recently risen to levels not seen since early summer.

Elsewhere in Europe Friday:

A sign of growing concern in Italy, another region – the third in recent weeks – will tighten restrictions on coronaviruses next week. Face masks will be mandatory outside and restaurants will have to limit the number of guests eating at the same table in the southern region of Calabria, as well as in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the far northeast and in the northern province of Bolzano – on the border of Austria and Switzerland, where 70 percent of the population is German-speaking. Bolzano has the lowest in the country vaccination rate.

The Associated Press reported that the Dutch government cleared the way on Friday for children aged 5 to 11 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, expanding its vaccination schedule to an age group that had the highest rate of infections. higher in a recent outbreak. The program is expected to start in mid-January, the health ministry said.

Police in northern Greece made 11 arrests on Friday after a high school principal was handcuffed by people accused of being members of a vigilante group opposing restrictions linked to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press. The episode occurred near the town of Katerini, 270 miles north of Athens. The suspects are accused of grabbing and handcuffing the principal, 61, before a daily health check of students waiting to enter the school, forcing him into a vehicle and driving him into a nearby compound where they asked the police to charge him. Instead, the police quickly detained them instead.

