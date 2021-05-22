Germany is suspending travel from the UK over concerns over the spread of a variant.
Germany is banning most travel from Britain from Sunday amid concerns over the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in India, German authorities said on Friday.
German citizens and residents of Germany will still be allowed to enter the country from Britain but will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, the German public health institution said. classified Britain as an area of concern because of the variant.
The move came just days after Britain reopened its museums and cinemas and resumed allowing interior service in pubs and restaurants. Many people in Britain are eager to travel abroad in the coming months, and Spain is set to welcome visitors arriving from Britain without a coronavirus test from Monday.
The spread in Britain of the variant first detected in India, known as B.1.617, could serve as an early warning for other European countries which have relaxed restrictions. This month, the World Health Organization declared the mutation “worrying variantAnd although scientific knowledge about it remains limited, it is believed to be more transmissible than the original form of the virus.
Brazil, India and South Africa are among the a dozen other countries that Germany considers the areas of concern due to the variations. Britain had 3,424 cases of the variant first discovered in India on Thursday, according to government data, against 1,313 cases the previous week.
Dozens of countries, including European countries and the United States, have suspended travel from Britain or imposed strict restrictions earlier in the pandemic over concerns over the spread of a variant first detected times in England.
Britain’s office for national statistics said on Friday that the percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in England showed “the first signs of a potential increase” during the week ending May 15, although it said that rates remained low compared to the start of this year. At its peak in late December, Britain recorded more than 81,000 active cases, up from around 2,000 this month.
The country’s vaccination campaign continues at a steady pace, with an increased focus on second doses in an effort to counter the type of spikes that led to the restrictions imposed earlier this year.
More than 37 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain – 56% of the population. Yet most people under 30 have not yet received a dose and less than a third of the population has been fully immunized. Minister of Health Matt Hancock said saturday that people over 32 can now make an appointment.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to implement a plan to lift all restrictions by June 21, although scientists have warned that the release of variant B.1.617 could delay such plans. Most cases of the variant have been found in the North West of England, some in London.
In Germany, restrictions on travel from Britain come as foreign service resumed at cafes, restaurants and beer gardens on Friday after months of closure. Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to “treat these opportunities very responsibly”.
“The virus,” she said, “has not gone away.”