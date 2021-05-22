Germany is suspending travel from the UK over concerns over the spread of a variant.

Germany is banning most travel from Britain from Sunday amid concerns over the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in India, German authorities said on Friday.

German citizens and residents of Germany will still be allowed to enter the country from Britain but will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, the German public health institution said. classified Britain as an area of ​​concern because of the variant.

The move came just days after Britain reopened its museums and cinemas and resumed allowing interior service in pubs and restaurants. Many people in Britain are eager to travel abroad in the coming months, and Spain is set to welcome visitors arriving from Britain without a coronavirus test from Monday.