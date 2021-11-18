Germany is set to impose new pandemic regulations amid record numbers of cases.
German lawmakers on Thursday approved tighter Covid restrictions, a day after the head of the national pandemic watchdog warned of a ‘really bad Christmas’ and said the coronavirus had become an emergency again across the country.
“Every man and every mouse who can vaccinate should vaccinate now,” said Lothar Wieler, agency director, Robert Koch Institute, in a video chat with the head of Saxony, the German state with the highest infection rates.
“Otherwise,” Dr Wieler added, “we will not get this crisis under control.”
The seemingly improvised remarks from a normally composed scientist came as Germany posted a new record for new daily infections. The agency reported more than 65,000 new cases on Wednesday – a 61% increase from two weeks earlier – and 264 deaths.
Lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday approved a bill whose measures include a rule that only people vaccinated against the virus, who have recovered from an infection, or who test negative can use public transport or walk away. get to work in person. Less than 70 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated.
The new measures, proposed by parties expected to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in government, would also require employers to offer a work-from-home option when possible.
To take effect, the rules must also be approved by the leaders of Germany’s 16 states, a decision expected to take place on Friday. Since proposing the bill early last week, parties have tightened some of the proposals amid criticism that the measures were insufficient to curb the latest outbreak.
Saxony Governor Michael Kretschmer said Thursday that lawmakers in his state would vote on tough new lockdown measures on Friday. He described the restrictions as a “hard and clear wave breaker” that would last for several weeks.
Ms Merkel is due to meet with state governors on Thursday afternoon to try to form a unified strategy and discuss ways to increase the vaccination rate.
