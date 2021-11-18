Germany is set to impose new pandemic regulations amid record numbers of cases.

German lawmakers on Thursday approved tighter Covid restrictions, a day after the head of the national pandemic watchdog warned of a ‘really bad Christmas’ and said the coronavirus had become an emergency again across the country.

“Every man and every mouse who can vaccinate should vaccinate now,” said Lothar Wieler, agency director, Robert Koch Institute, in a video chat with the head of Saxony, the German state with the highest infection rates.

“Otherwise,” Dr Wieler added, “we will not get this crisis under control.”

The seemingly improvised remarks from a normally composed scientist came as Germany posted a new record for new daily infections. The agency reported more than 65,000 new cases on Wednesday – a 61% increase from two weeks earlier – and 264 deaths.