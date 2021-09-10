Germany investigates Russia over pre-election hack

BERLIN – The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday it was investigating those responsible for a series of hacking attempts targeting lawmakers, as Russia grew concerned about disrupting the September 26 vote for a new government .

The prosecutor’s office decision comes after Germany’s Foreign Ministry said this week it had protested to Russia, complaining that several state lawmakers and members of the federal parliament had been the target of e- phishing mails and other attempts to obtain passwords and other personal information.

These accusations prompted the federal prosecutor to open a preliminary investigation against what has been called a “foreign power”. Prosecutors did not identify the country, but cited the Foreign Ministry’s statement, leaving little doubt that their efforts were focused on Russia.

In their statement, prosecutors said they opened an investigation “in connection with the so-called Ghostwriter campaign”, a reference to a hacking campaign which German intelligence claims can be attributed to the Russian state and in particular to the Russian Federation. Russian military intelligence service known as the GRU