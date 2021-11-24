World
Germany: Germany faces grim Covid stage with evolving leadership – Times of India
ESCHWEILER: Germany is set to cross 100,000 Covid-19 deaths this week, a grim milestone several of its neighbors crossed months ago but which Western Europe’s most populous nation had hoped to avoid.
The discipline, a robust healthcare system and the rollout of several vaccines, including one, were meant to avert a winter wave of the kind that hit Germany last year.
In practice, the Germans have faced a confusing array of pandemic rules, lax enforcement, and a national election followed by a lengthy government transition in which senior politicians suspended the prospect of a restrictions were lifted again even as the infection rate increased.
“No one has had the courage to take the lead and announce unpopular measures,” said Uwe Janssens, who heads the intensive care unit at St. Antonius Hospital in Eschweiler, west of Cologne.
“This lack of leadership is the reason we are here now,” he said.
Doctors like Janssens are bracing for an influx of coronavirus patients as confirmed cases reach new daily highs which experts say are also being fueled by vaccine skeptics.
Fire resistance, including that developed by the German company BioNTech with its American partner Pfizer, remains strong among a large minority in the country. Immunization rates have stagnated at 68% of the population, well below the 75% or more that the government had targeted.
“We have more and more young people in intensive care,” Janssens said. “The duration of their treatment is considerably longer and blocks intensive care beds for a longer period. ”
Seniors who were vaccinated in early 2021 are also seeing their immunity wane, making them vulnerable to serious illness again, he said. Echoing the problems seen during the initial vaccine rollout, authorities struggled to meet the demand for booster shots even as they tried to encourage refractories to get vaccinated for the first time.
Some German politicians suggest it is time to consider a vaccination mandate, either for specific professions or for the population as a whole. Austria took this step last week, announcing that Covid-19 injections will become mandatory for everyone from February after seeing a similar reluctance to get vaccinated against new epidemics and hospitalizations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in June that she was not in favor of such a move. Signaling a possible change in stance, Merkel on Tuesday summoned the leaders of the three negotiating parties to form the next government for chancellery talks to discuss the pandemic situation.
The likely successor of Merkel, current finance minister Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, refused to know if he would support the compulsory shots of Covid-19.
Along with pro-business Green environmentalists and Free Democrats, his party recently passed a law that replaces the existing legal basis for pandemic restrictions with stricter measures, starting Wednesday. These include the requirement for workers to provide their employers with proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. But the change also makes it harder for Germany’s 16 governors to impose strict closures without getting approval from state assemblies.
Obtaining these majorities can be particularly tricky in states with the highest number of cases. A recent study found that infection rates are higher in regions where the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, is strongest. The party has campaigned against the pandemic restrictions and polls show its supporters have a very negative view of vaccination mandates, compared to the rest of the electoral population.
While the AfD is unlikely to win any of Germany’s four regional elections next year, experts say political campaigns can distract from difficult topics like tackling the pandemic.
“Often the focus is on what will motivate the vote, rather than unpopular decisions,” said Catherine Smallwood, coronavirus expert at the World Health Organization’s office for Europe.
“This can contribute to the spread of the virus if action and decision making are not taken in a timely manner and. concrete way as they need to be, ” Smallwood said in a recent interview.
The German disease control agency reported a record 66,884 new confirmed cases and 335 deaths on Wednesday. The total death toll from Covid-19 stood at 99,768 since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute said. German weekly The weather, which does its own tally based on figures from local health authorities, said the 100,000 threshold had already been crossed.
Meanwhile, health authorities in five eastern states and Bavaria have activated an emergency system to coordinate the distribution of 80 critically ill patients to other parts of the country. Earlier this month, two patients were taken from southern Germany to Italy for treatment, a significant change from last year when Italian patients were sent to German hospitals.
Germany had nearly four times as many intensive care beds per capita as Italy at the time, a factor which experts said was key to the low death toll in Germany at the time.
Since January, Germany has had to cut its intensive care capacity by 4,000 beds due to understaffing, many of whom have resigned due to the pressure they faced earlier in the pandemic.
“It’s hard for people to cope with this, physically and psychologically,” Janssens said of the situation doctors and nurses will face in the coming months.
“We will survive, one way or another,” he added.
The European office of the World Health Organization warned this week that the availability of hospital beds will again determine how well the region will cope with the expected increase in cases over the coming months as well as rates. vaccination.
Based on current trends, Europe could see an additional 700,000 reported deaths in the 53 country region by next spring, with 49 countries expected to experience “high or extreme stress in intensive care units,” said Tuesday the agency.
