Germany floods 156, Europe 183 – Times of India
BERLIN: The death toll from devastating floods rose to 156 in Germanypolice said on Sunday morning, bringing the total to at least 183 deaths from the disaster in Western Europe.
In Rhineland-Palatinate One of the worst-hit areas in western Germany alone, police reported 110 dead, up from 98 previously. One person also died in flooding in southern Germany, which was hit by torrential rains on Saturday.
