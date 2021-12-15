Germany expels two Russian diplomats after convicted of murder – Times of India

The Russian Embassy in Berlin (Getty)

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two staff from its embassy after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously strain Russian-German relations.

“So we summoned the Russian ambassador,” she said. “We told him that two embassy staff would be declared persona non grata.”