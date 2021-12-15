World

Germany expels two Russian diplomats after convicted of murder – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 7 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute

The Russian Embassy in Berlin (Getty)

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two staff from its embassy after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously strain Russian-German relations.
“So we summoned the Russian ambassador,” she said. “We told him that two embassy staff would be declared persona non grata.”

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 7 hours ago
0 12 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Coronavirus Briefing: Omicron Against Vaccines

46 mins ago

Inégalités énergétiques en Amérique latine exacerbées par la pandémie et les prix élevés

1 hour ago

Israel to donate one million COVID vaccines to African countries

3 hours ago

poonawalla: Poonawalla family donates 500 crore rupees to Oxford University to build new vaccine research center – Times of India

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button