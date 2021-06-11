Germany establishes ‘step’ gender quota for company boards

Germany decided on Friday to ensure that women are represented in the top echelons of some of Europe’s largest publicly traded companies, advancing a measure in parliament that would set a quota for women on boards.

According to the proposal approved by Parliament, state-owned enterprises in Germany with four or more board members should have a woman on the board, and government-controlled companies with boards of three or more members will also need to have a woman.

The measure is expected to receive final approval from the German upper house this summer. Companies will be subject to financial penalties if they do not comply with the new law.

“Highly skilled women still too often run into glass ceilings,” Justice and Family Affairs Minister Christine Lambrecht said. “This is an important step for women in Germany and at the same time offers a great opportunity for society and business. “