Germany eases restrictions on travelers from UK, India and other countries – Times of India

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German Institute of Public Health said on Monday that the UK, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer “areas of varying concern”, reducing travel restrictions for people arriving in Germany from these countries.
The four countries had been downgraded to “high incidence areas”, the Robert Koch Institute said, which means their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine themselves upon arrival for 10 days.
The quarantine period can be reduced to five if they are negative for Covid-19.
“If you have spent time in a high-impact area before entry, the relevant test cannot be taken more than five days after entry,” the institute said on its website.




