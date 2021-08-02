World
Germany Covid vaccine for children: Germany to offer Covid-19 vaccines for all children over 12 years old | World News – Times of India
BERLIN: Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccines for all children and adolescents aged 12 and older, senior health officials said on Monday.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said after a meeting with the 16 German health ministers that “we are keeping our promise: anyone who wants to can get vaccinated in the summer – we have enough vaccines for all age groups ”.
“Therefore, children and adolescents can decide to be vaccinated after a medical consultation and thus protect themselves and others,” he added.
Government pressure to vaccinate young Germans comes two months after the European Medicines Agency recommended that the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech be extended to children aged 12 to 15. Last week the ME The drug regulator has also cleared the vaccine manufactured by Moderna for the same age group.
So far, however, the country’s standing committee on immunization, Stiko, hesitated to give the green light to all young people and only explicitly recommended vaccination for the age group between 12 and 16 years if they suffer from certain chronic diseases. The committee says there aren’t enough study results available yet on the vaccine’s possible long-term effects on younger people, but also said it may update its recommendation as more more data would be available.
But as schools across the country start to reopen after the summer recess and given the vulnerability of unvaccinated youth to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, pressure has grown to get more children vaccinated. aged 12 and over. Politicians have been pushing for younger people to be immunized quickly against Covid-19 to avoid further school closures in the fall.
As a result, the state’s 16 senior health officials decided on Monday that healthy children and adolescents should now be able to receive the vaccine at vaccination centers or their pediatricians’ offices. As for all age groups, vaccinations remain voluntary.
So far, 20% of 12 to 17 year olds have received at least one injection in Germany and almost 10% are fully vaccinated.
The country’s Minister for Families said the decision “is an important step so that children and adolescents can be protected in the best possible way against coronavirus infection.”
“Many parents were unsure whether they should vaccinate their children because so far there was no clear recommendation,” added Christine Lambrecht. “The choice of a wide range of vaccines for 12-17 year olds can now help them. ”
There are large disparities in access to vaccination for young people across Europe. While countries like Estonia, Denmark and France are actively encouraging families to vaccinate their children before the start of the new school year, others like Sweden and the UK have yet to start vaccinations. mass for those under 18.
Also on Monday, state health ministers decided to start offering booster shots for particularly vulnerable groups in September. They said anyone who got vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be boosted with an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna starting in September.
