Germany Covid case: Coronavirus infections in Germany exceed one million | World News – Times of India
BERLIN: Germany saw its total number of coronavirus infections exceed one million, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.
The institute recorded more than 22,000 new cases daily, pushing the country’s total beyond the million mark.
Germany had largely contained the spread of the virus in the spring but was hit hard by a second wave of infections.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care nationwide rose from just over 360 in early October to more than 3,500 last week.
The most populated North Rhine-Westphalia the state has recorded more than a quarter of all cases, ahead of 198,000 confirmed infections in Bavaria. Berlin has recorded 62,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Chancellor Angela Merkel This week, Germany announced that Germany is extending its current coronavirus restrictions until early January, unless there is a dramatic drop in infections.
Rules will be relaxed during the holiday season to accommodate Christmas and New Year celebrations, allowing meetings of up to 10 adults from December 23 through New Years.
Europe’s largest economy has closed restaurants, bars, sports facilities and cultural venues, although schools and shops remain open.
