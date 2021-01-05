World
Germany agrees to extend coronavirus lockdown until January 31 – Times of India
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she had agreed with state governors to extend the country’s current lockdown for three weeks until Jan.31.
Merkel said they are also tightening restrictions on social contact, in line with measures imposed at the start of the pandemic in March. And they called for new restrictions on movement for people living in areas with particularly high infection rates.
The move came as new coronavirus cases and deaths are at stubbornly high levels, and officials remain uncertain of the effect of the Christmas and New Year holidays on the situation.
Germany launched a nationwide partial shutdown on November 2, closing restaurants, bars, recreation and sports facilities. This has failed to lower infection numbers, and the current lockdown – which closed non-essential stores and schools, and further limited social contact – went into effect on December 16. It was originally scheduled to last until January 10.
GermanyThe Covid-19 Disease Control Center has reported 944 additional deaths.
Vaccinations in Germany and the rest of the 27 countries of the European Union started over a week ago. In Germany, a nation of 83 million people, nearly 265,000 vaccinations were reported as of Monday, Robert Koch Institute said.
Opposition politicians and even some inside GermanyThe ruling coalition coalition criticized the EU’s cautious advance ordering of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – the only one so far approved for use in EU countries. The EU medical regulator is also evaluating a vaccine in Modern.
The country’s health minister has said on several occasions that vaccinations are progressing as planned and the slow start is due to the mobile teams going to nursing homes first to vaccinate the most vulnerable, which takes more time than inviting people to mass vaccination centers.
Yet in a nod to the heavy pressure, Health Minister Jens Spahn said he had asked the country’s immunization agency if the second injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be delayed in order to be able to immunize more people immediately with a first shot. Britain has adopted such a plan with its vaccinations, but the move is hotly debated by scientists and governments around the world.
GermanyNew infections in that country remain more than double the level of 50 per 100,000 population over seven days the government wants to achieve. Partly due to lower testing and reporting delays, it is not yet clear what effect the Christmas holidays will have. Germanynew coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Germany reported 35,518 virus-related deaths in total.
