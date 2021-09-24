Germany after Angela Merkel

The differences

The election is unlikely to change some major policy areas, including immigration and Germany’s close economic ties with China and Russia. But the result will shape some areas of domestic policy:

Taxes: Scholz wants higher taxes for the rich, proposing a three-point increase in the maximum tax rate, at 45 percent, and the reinstatement of a wealth tax. He also called for a higher minimum wage, going from the current policy of around $ 12 an hour to around $ 14.

Laschet opposes any tax increase, saying recently that that would be silly raise tax rates as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Social well-being: Pensions are an important issue in Germany, where the population is aging.

Scholz has pledged not to increase the retirement age further. (It’s almost 66 and will drop to 67 by 2031, which is unpopular with Germans.) Laschet said in a recent debate that keeping the threshold at 67, rather than moving it higher, “Will be done to the detriment of young people.

Weather: Scholz’s party has pledged to fight global warming by introducing a national speed limit – of 130 kilometers per hour (or about 81 miles per hour) – and increasing the number of electric vehicles. Laschet proposed less specific climatic conditions and instead insisted on the need to protect jobs. Both support the phase-out of coal by 2038, which climate experts say is too late.

Although the Greens made little progress in the race, the two main parties said they would govern with them in a coalition. This means that global warming is likely to be a major issue for the next government.

Infrastructure: Scholz’s agenda has a lot in common with President Biden’s. Everyone wants to raise taxes on the rich to pay for what they describe as vital investments for the future of their country. Among other things, Scholz called for the construction of around 100,000 units of subsidized housing to address the shortage of affordable housing.