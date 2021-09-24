Germany after Angela Merkel
American voters tend to like change. It is rare for either of the major political parties to hold the White House for more than two consecutive terms, and the president’s party often struggles in midterm elections.
Politics in Germany – which votes on Sunday – are different. Many German voters prefer stability. Angela Merkel, 67, Chancellor since 2005, is retiring. And the two main candidates for his succession are trying to persuade voters that he is the stable option which will continue many of its policies.
Yet Merkel’s departure offers voters a choice: whether Germany, the most powerful country in the European Union, continue to be led by a center-right leader or have its second center-left leader since. the early 1980s. Voters’ choice will shape the policies of Germany – and, by extension, Europe – on the social safety net, taxes, innovation and climate change.
Today we bring you an election guide. The Times will cover the results as they arrive on Sunday.
The candidates
The two best candidates are Olaf Scholz, 63, from the Left Social Democratic Party, and Armin Laschet, 60, head of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union. Scholz’s party has led the polls for weeks, but the race has narrowed in its final days.
Both men try to focus the race on their leadership qualities, more than specific policies. Scholz ran an ad campaign that used the feminine form of the German word for chancellor to imply that he could run the country like Merkel even though he is a man.
Laschet brought out Merkel on the country path this week, despite his desire to avoid it. The move was an acknowledgment of his problems connecting with voters. This summer, a camera caught him laughing while visiting a disaster area after a fatal flood.
At one point, the Green Party, whose chancellor candidate is Annalena baerbock, 40, led the polls, before fading. An anti-immigrant far-right party – Alternative for Germany, which in 2017 became the first far-right party in Germany to win parliamentary seats since World War II, is expected to finish fourth or fifth.
In Germany, voters do not directly choose the chancellor, but rather vote for the deputies. According to Politico poll average, Scholz’s Social Democratic Party leads with around 25 percent of the vote, Laschet’s conservatives 22 percent, the Greens 16 percent and the far-right party 11 percent.
The differences
The election is unlikely to change some major policy areas, including immigration and Germany’s close economic ties with China and Russia. But the result will shape some areas of domestic policy:
Taxes: Scholz wants higher taxes for the rich, proposing a three-point increase in the maximum tax rate, at 45 percent, and the reinstatement of a wealth tax. He also called for a higher minimum wage, going from the current policy of around $ 12 an hour to around $ 14.
Laschet opposes any tax increase, saying recently that that would be silly raise tax rates as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
Social well-being: Pensions are an important issue in Germany, where the population is aging.
Scholz has pledged not to increase the retirement age further. (It’s almost 66 and will drop to 67 by 2031, which is unpopular with Germans.) Laschet said in a recent debate that keeping the threshold at 67, rather than moving it higher, “Will be done to the detriment of young people.
Weather: Scholz’s party has pledged to fight global warming by introducing a national speed limit – of 130 kilometers per hour (or about 81 miles per hour) – and increasing the number of electric vehicles. Laschet proposed less specific climatic conditions and instead insisted on the need to protect jobs. Both support the phase-out of coal by 2038, which climate experts say is too late.
Although the Greens made little progress in the race, the two main parties said they would govern with them in a coalition. This means that global warming is likely to be a major issue for the next government.
Infrastructure: Scholz’s agenda has a lot in common with President Biden’s. Everyone wants to raise taxes on the rich to pay for what they describe as vital investments for the future of their country. Among other things, Scholz called for the construction of around 100,000 units of subsidized housing to address the shortage of affordable housing.
Laschet prefers a market approach. He wants to use the tax breaks to encourage the construction of 1.5 million new homes over the next four years.
Stability and pandemic
A puzzling aspect of the election: Laschet is Merkel’s heir apparent, but Scholz is a prominent member of her government, both vice-chancellor and finance minister. The current government is a coalition of the two major parties. Many observers expect only one to be in the next government coalition.
This underscores the role that stability plays in this election, and Germany’s largely successful response to the pandemic is a major reason. If the election had taken place before the pandemic, believes our colleague Christopher Schuetze, reporter in Berlin, the two candidates would probably have made more efforts to distinguish themselves from Merkel, whose popularity had fallen. “Now the name of the game for these old guys is showing they’re like her,” Christopher says.
For more:
-
Here is a guide to the issues in Sunday’s election, by Melissa Eddy of The Times. And The Daily that’s also about it.
-
Merkel came to view the United States as an unreliable partner and maintained close ties with China, The Wall Street Journal writes.
-
In the Atlantic, Yascha Mounk argues that under Merkel, “Germany has failed to meet its three greatest challenges”: the European economic crisis, the rise of European authoritarianism and the Syrian refugee crisis.
