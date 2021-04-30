Germany accuses man of fundraising for Islamic State group

German prosecutors have accused an Iraqi immigrant of belonging to a terrorist organization over allegations he raised thousands of dollars for the Islamic State group, authorities said on Friday.

The man, identified only as Aymen A.-J. in accordance with German privacy laws, was arrested in early January at Germany’s border with Switzerland while allegedly heading towards the organization, intending to fight in Syria or elsewhere federal prosecutors said.

The man arrived in Germany from Iraq in 2016 during a wave of migration, mainly from the Middle East.

He began to take an interest in Islamic State ideology in late 2018 and joined the extremist group no later than early 2020, prosecutors said.

German prosecutors alleged that A.-J. originally wanting to travel to the Middle East to participate in “armed jihad,” but members of the group told him to postpone the plan and stay in Germany to raise funds.

Between June and September 2020, he transferred at least $ 12,000 in multiple transactions to the Islamic State group in Syria and Lebanon.

The funds were used to support female supporters in Syrian refugee camps and to fund the return of women to the Islamic State group, prosecutors said. The money sent to Lebanon was intended to help Islamic State fighters get out of prisons and facilitate their return to the group, they alleged.

There were no immediate details on when the case could go to trial.